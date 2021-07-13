The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida increased sharply with the release of the weekly update by the Florida Department of Health on Friday. There were 23,697 new resident cases for the seven-day period of July 2-8. Based on previous holidays, new infections that were contracted during the Fourth of July holiday will begin to show next week.
The 23,697 is the highest weekly count since April and a 7,666 increase from the previous week.
The state’s positivity rate took a massive jump, climbing to 7.8%, which is a 50% increase from the 5.2% seen the previous week. There are 12 states with higher positivity rates than what Florida reported, with Kansas, Alabama and Arkansas each above 20%.
FDOH reported 32 new COVID-19 deaths as of Friday. The cumulative resident total of 38,157 is 172 more than the 37,985 reported the previous week.
Highlands County showed 67 new cases for the seven-day period, which is 20 more than the 47 new cases reported the previous week. The county’s new case positivity rate was 8.6%, up from the previous rate of 6.6%.
Nearby, Hardee County saw 45 new cases for the same seven-day period and had a 22.2% positivity rate, while DeSoto County had 14 new cases and a 5.5% positivity rate. There were just three new cases in Glades County, Okeechobee County saw 30 new cases with a 9.1% positivity rate, while Polk County had an increase of 687 cases and an 8.7% positivity rate.
There were 257 people vaccinated in the county – down from 333 the previous week – and 48,679 people in Highlands County have been vaccinated in total, which is 46.3% of the county’s population.
Statewide, there were 207,089 people vaccinated, which continued a downward trend in the number of vaccines given each week.
The downward vaccination trend isn’t unique to Florida, as the seven-day average in the U.S. is just 506,771, which is the lowest it’s been since early January when vaccine availability was an issue for many people. At the current rate it will take nine additional months to vaccinate 75% of the country’s population.
Globally, there have been 3.41 billion vaccine doses given in 180 countries, according to Bloomberg, which is 22.2% of the world population. Roughly 32 million doses are being given each day.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. is seeing an average of 17,736 new cases per day, which is an increase from the 13,363 seen the prior week. The seven-day average for deaths is 184, which is a decrease from the previous week.
According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there have been 33.86 million COVID cases and 607,178 deaths in the United States.
Globally, there have been 187 million cases and 4.03 million deaths.