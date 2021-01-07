SEBRING—Highlands County did not have a good day when the Florida Health Department’s COVID-19 daily report was issued on Wednesday. All the data points that reflect how good or bad the county is doing were up, and not in a good way. New cases were up, the positivity rate was way up and deaths were up.
According to the FDOH report, Highlands County had 74 new cases of coronavirus, nearly triple the new cases from Tuesday’s 25 cases. The new cases brings the overall cases to 5,253 infections. The breakdown is 5,199 residents and 54 residents, which is one more non-resident infected from Tuesday.
There were two additional deaths reported since Tuesday. The new deaths brought the county’s total to 210 lives lost.
The positivity rose sharply to 17.35% from 14.12% on Tuesday. There were 415 tests processed with 343 negative results. Testing was up significantly over Tuesday’s170 tests.
The FDOH report shows 309 cases over the past seven days, for a 44.14 new cases per day on average. The past 14 days shows 527 cases, which is an average of 37.64 new cases per day.
According to the Highlands County Board of County Commission, 270 vaccines were administered at the Lakeshore Mall Point of Distribution (POD). The FDOH reports 234 vaccines given on Jan. 5. The same report shows 1,045 people have received the first dose of the vaccine in the county and one person who has had both shots for a full dose.
The daily median age is 63, the highest it has been since Dec. 23 (the last available date on the report). The overall median age is 51. The highest rate of death is from those 75-84 years old. The same age range shows 80 deaths.
Highlands has seen 447 hospitalizations with 69 hospitalizations on Wednesday per the Agency for Health Care Administration. AHCA also reported the county’s ICU bed census as 24 with six beds available.
The long-term care facilities have seen 505 cases, or 10% of all cases. Highlands County has twice the percentage rate as the state from long-term care facilities, which is at 5% of all cases. Highlands County has had 9% of all its coronavirus cases require hospitalizations, whereas the state has had 5% of its cases, requiring hospitalizations.
Statewide, the new cases have been steadily increasing. Wednesday was no exception with an additional 17,783 new cases. The total cases have risen to 1,409,906 infections. Residents comprise 1,385,040 of the total cases and non-residents make up the other 24,866 infections.
The state saw an increase of 132 deaths attributed to COVID-19. The deaths now total 22,647 in the state. There have been 22,317 residents who have died and 330 non-residents deaths.
Florida’s daily positivity rate is 12.54%, just a tick better than Tuesday’s rate of 12.74%. Florida processed 138,528 tests with 121,158 negative results.
Highlands County has had 54 deaths from long-term care facilities residents and staff.
The U.S. saw case numbers that were pretty close to the seven-day averages, as there were 214,378 new cases, which brings the seven-day average to 214,147, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Tuesday night report. The number of tests given were 1,620,506, which is several thousand more than the seven-day average of 1,616,061.
The country did see 3,478 deaths, which is well-above the seven-day average of 2,649, while hospitalizations recorded another all-time high at 131,195. Of those hospitalizations, 23,512 are in ICU units.
Eleven states hit all-time highs in hospitalizations per million people, with the majority of them in the South, including Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas.
California’s case numbers were down a bit, with the California Department of Public Health reporting 29,892 new cases on Wednesday, but there were 459 reported deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 21.2 million cases and had 359,953 deaths.
Globally, there have been 86.9 million cases and a total of 1.88 million deaths.