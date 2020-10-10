SEBRING — One good day in terms of COVID-19 statistics does not make a trend as evidenced by Friday’s Florida Department of Health report. The county now has a total of 2,313 coronavirus cases, which includes non-residents.
While there were 22 new cases added to Friday, they were the highest amount of new cases for the week. In addition, it is a significant jump from Thursday’s six new cases.
The new cases stem from the 175 tests processed. Unfortunately, the positivity rate has risen to 11.17%, the highest it has been since Sept. 24. The positivity rate jumped more than five times since Thursday’s 2.00% rate; definitely the wrong track.
There have been no new deaths. The total deaths remains at 97, after five deaths attributed to the coronavirus this week.
Hospitalizations remain at 249 and currently there are 24 people being cared for between all county hospitals, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration. AHCA stated on Friday the county’s bed census is 212 with 41 beds or 16.21% available. The ICU bed census is 26 with 3 or 10.34% available.
The long-term health care facilities remain the same with a total of 390 infections, or 17% of all cases. Corrections reported 64 cases, one less than the previous day.
Friday’s median age was 37 and the county’s overall median age is 48. More women have been infected than men with 1,248 to 1,047 respectively with six unknowns.
DeSoto County added three new cases and have been at a positivity rate of 5.56% or less for the past six days. DeSoto has now seen 1,597 cases.
Glades County saw no new cases the day after reporting an increase of 18 cases. Glades has now seen 577 cases, with 298 of them being tied into a correctional facility.
Hardee County had an increase of eight cases and their positivity rates have been ugly. Five of the past six days have seen double digits, with the lone exception being the 8.99% rate on Wednesday.
Okeechobee County added eight new cases and now stand at 1,631.
Florida added 2,908 new cases of coronavirus, down from 3,306 on Thursday. The new cases were derived from 67,334 processed. The state’s overall case total is 728,921 cases of infection. There were 118 new deaths and the new Florida resident deaths has reached 15,186.
Friday’s positivity rate is 4.13% with an overall average of 13.91%. The daily and overall average median age was 40-years-old.
Miami-Dade County had an increase of 397, which was the largest increase of any county, while Orange County added 259 and Hillsborough added 224.
There were five counties to report more than 100 new cases, including Polk County, which added 113.
Glades, Liberty and Madison were the three counties which reported no increase.
Nationwide, FDOH reported 7,645,302 cases of coronavirus infections and 213,158 deaths. Globally, there have been 36,706,213 cases of COVID and 1,064,355 deaths.