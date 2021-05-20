The county’s COVID-19 daily reports have been good this week, so far. The hope is that this becomes a trend. When the daily coronavirus updates were released on Wednesday, there were only 10 new cases again. That’s the third day in a row with 10 cases, only one new case was reported Sunday. Once again, the new cases reported Wednesday were all from residents.
Florida Department of Health has shown 76 cases over the past seven days, giving the county a daily average of 10.85 cases daily. The county’s cumulative cases were 8,695 on Wednesday. Of those cases, 8,598 infections were from residents and 97 non-residents contracted the virus.
FDOH did not report any new deaths. That total remains at 361 people.
Testing was down by a tiny bit as was the positivity rate. There were 185 tests processed with 175 negative results. The positivity rate was a 5.41%.
Hospitalizations were at 672. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 20 people hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon, up two from the previous day. The state showed 2,275 for the same time frame, which was down from the day before.
Corrections cases of COVID has risen to 130. Cases from long-term care facilities total 709 infections. Highlands County has had 98 deaths from either staff or residents from long-term care facilities.
Florida added an additional 2,811 new cases of coronavirus, just six more cases than the previous day’s report of 2,805. The total caseload for the state was increased to 2,299,596. The total consists of 2,256,645 residents and 42,951 non-residents.
The reports show there were 45 deaths overnight, including one non-resident. Florida deaths are36,999, including non-residents as of Wednesday. Of those deaths 36,271 were residents and 728 non-residents have died from COVID.
Florida performed 68,653 tests with 65,797 negative results. The positivity rate was 4.16%.
States reported 28,035 new cases on Tuesday, which brings the seven-day average to 29,757, while there were 880 reported deaths, which moves the seven-day average to 596. The deaths were 241 more than were seen last Tuesday, with Missouri posting a data dump of 131 deaths, while only having 13 deaths actually occur this week.
Hospitalizations and ICU cases were down once again, while fewer people are being tested, as tests were at {span}912,460 for the day, which is more than 200,000 fewer than the seven-day average of 1,155,830.{/span}
{span}Vaccination rates are still slowing down in the country, with Bloomberg reporting a seven-day average of 1.8 million doses given per day. On Saturday the average was 1.93 million doses per day, while on April 19 the average was 3.13 million doses per day.{/span}
{span}The CDC reports 60.2% of all adults have received at least one vaccine dose, while 47.9% of the entire U.S. population has received at least the first dose.
The global vaccination rate is 25.6 million doses per day, with 1.54 billion doses having been administered in 176 different countries.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering shows the U.S. as having seen 33.01 million cases and 587,640 cases.
Globally, there have been 164.4 million cases and 3.4 million deaths.