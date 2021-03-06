Highlands County added 19 new cases of coronavirus to its total when the Florida Department of Health daily COVID-19 update was released Friday. The cases brought the overall total to 7,326 cases of infection. Of those cases, 7,252 have been from residents and 74 non-residents who tested positive.
The daily new case average continues to be low. The Florida Department of Health shows Highlands County has 119 cases over the past seven days, an average of 17 cases per day.
There were no COVID-related deaths reported since Thursday. The death toll remains at 308.
Testing increased to 420 resident tests processed with 401 negative results. The testing and new cases revealed a positivity rate of 4.52%, better than the previous day’s rate.
Hospitalizations have remained steady at 573. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 32 people in the hospital with a main diagnosis of COVID-19. The ICU bed census is 21 with six available.
Long-term care facilities have seen 657 cases of coronavirus. Corrections is up to 119 cases of the virus. The daily median age is at 52, which is also the median overall age.
FDOH reports as of noon from March 4 to March 5 shows 15,891 people have been vaccinated in Highlands County. It is important to note, there is a lag time in reporting, so, the number could be considerably higher. It is also important to point out that not all shots recorded in Highlands County are from the Highlands County Board of County Commission Point of Distribution in the former JC Penney in Lakeshore Mall. Pharmacies, hospitals and the Federal Emergency Management Agency and others are also vaccinating.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission is seeking volunteers over 18 years old to serve in various capacities at the county’s POD in the mall. Governor Ron DeSantis brought 3,600 shots to Highlands on Thursday and promised to try to get more because the county could obviously handle the surge. Volunteers would certainly be helpful handling the extra crowds, paperwork and logistics involved in the push to get shots in arms. Call 863-402-6858 for more information.
Statewide, Florida’s cases rose by 5,975, slightly better than the day before. The total cases of infections are now 1,936,207. Of those cases, 1,900,598 are from residents with 35,609 non-residents comprising the other infections.
With the addition of 138 deaths overnight, Florida has surpassed 32,000 deaths. Friday’s total deaths reached 32,093. Of those deaths, 31,522 were from residents and 571 were non-residential deaths.
Testing across the state was up slightly with 116,064 processed and 110,123 negative results. The positivity rate was 5.12%, better than the previous day.
Numbers in the United States held fairly steady, with the COVID Tracking Project reporting 65,487 new cases and 1.595 million tests. Both are slightly higher than the seven-day average, but still down more than 40% of the numbers from a month ago. Deaths were at 1,743, which is almost equal to the seven-day average of 1,763, while hospitalizations were at 44,172, which is several thousand below the seven-day average.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its variant report and Florida still leads the county with 642 cases of the U.K. variant out of 2,672 seen in the country. Florida has five of the 13 reported P.1 (Brazilian) variant cases in the country and one of 68 B.1.351 (South African) variant cases.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 28.88 million cases and had 522,188 deaths.
Globally, there have been a total of 115.9 million cases and a total of 2.576 million deaths.