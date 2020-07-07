SEBRING — Scorching summer heat certainly factors in to Florida being called a “hot state,” but that’s not a good thing to be known for when it comes to positive coronavirus cases. Monday’s numbers reveal a smaller number of cases added to the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard than the past several days, however many testing sites were closed for a three-day weekend for the Fourth of July.
The state reported a total of 206,447 people have tested positive for COVID-19, up by 6,336 new cases from Sunday.
Highlands County is still faring relatively well over other counties in the state. Highlands now has 416 cases with 11 new cases since Sunday’s update. Three non-residents are included in the total count. The ages of those infected are from 0-91 with a median age of 47.
Unfortunately, the county’s death toll has also risen by one for a total of 12. The latest person to die was an 82-year-old female.
According to officials, there are currently 22 people hospitalized with the virus. The American Health Care Association reports show area hospitals are not near capacity and there are beds available. Unlike Pinellas County where four hospitals reached capacity for ICU beds on Saturday. Highlands County’s bed census is 182 with 113 beds available or 38.31% availability. Total staffed bed capacity is 295. AHCA reports 25 adult ICU beds with 12 available or 32.43% available. No pediatric beds are being used as of Monday’s update.
Some counties that have been seeing daily cases rise four digits came down to three digits with the exception of Dade County, which had 1,984 new cases on Monday. Broward saw 634 new cases, Duval had 338, Escambia had 122 cases, Hillsborough had 340, Lee County had 155 new cases, Martin had 107, Orange had 374, Osceola had 101, Palm Beach had 401, Pinellas had 227 and Volusia County had 120 new cases. A lot closer to home is Polk County with 278 cases added overnight. It is notable that Polk’s cases have been over 200 per day for six consecutive days.
Nationally, cases continued the upward trend to 2,897,613 and 130,007 deaths attributed to the virus. Globally, 11,495,412 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 535,185 reported deaths.
Closing down the state is a hot button issue; one that Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will not do again. However, among the COVID-19 spike, bars were closed down after enjoying a short reopening. As close as Okeechobee, bar owners have said they will sue DeSantis in order to open back up.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed an executive order on Monday afternoon to close “restaurants, except takeout and delivery, ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms and fitness centers, and short-term rentals,” Gimenez said in a press release.
He said beaches would be open today but if authorities saw lack of social distancing, the beaches would be closed once more. Gimenez said he would be watching community pools and summer camps also.
“I am continuing to roll back business openings as we continue to see a spike in the percent of positive COVID-19 tests and an uptick in hospitalizations, “ he said in his statement.
Free COVID-19 testing will be done from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, from the Florida Department of Health Highlands County, 7205 S. George Blvd., in Sebring. Testing is drive through, so there is no need to get out of the car.