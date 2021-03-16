Highlands County only added nine new COVID-19 cases since Sunday’s report. While this sounds great and and is not out of line with our cases lately, the testing fell way back this weekend, which sent the positivity rate over 10%.
The Florida Department of Health reports show Highlands County has had 91 cases of infection over the past seven days. The average is 13 cases of COVID per day.
Monday’s cases have brought the overall total cases to 7,440. Of those, 7,363 were from residents and 77 cases of infection came from non-residents.
While Mondays are notorious for having low numbers because of low testing and reporting from the weekend, Highlands has seen a drop in COVID cases recently. After four deaths on Sunday, the county did not have any new deaths to report on Monday. The total number of deaths remains at 311 people.
Only 89 tests were processed with 80 negative results for Monday. The daily positivity rate is 10.11%, compared to 3.63% the day before. It is also well above the state’s daily positivity rate.
The daily average age fell to 48 from 70 the previous day. The overall median age is still 52.
There have been 582 hospitalizations with 30 people hospitalized on Monday afternoon. The Agency for Health Care Administration shows an adult ICU bed census for the county at 22 with six beds available.
There have been 657 coronavirus infections from long-term care facilities. Long-term care facilities staff or residents have had 83 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Florida had an additional 2,826 people contract the virus, according to Monday’s report. The new cases brought the state’s total to 1,979,634 overall. Those cases can be divided by 1,943,135 residents who tested positive and 36,499 people who are not residents.
Statewide, deaths statewide rose by 99 people. Of the deaths, 93 were from residents while another six were from non-residents. The new death toll is 32,959.
Testing remained low across the state with just 46,871 tests processed, of which there were 43,999 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 6.13%, up a bit from Sunday.
Florida continues to lead the nation in two of the three variants tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In its Sunday night variant update, CDC showed Florida with 738 of the country’s 4,690 B.1.1.7 (U.K. variant) cases and 13 of the nation’s 25 Brazilian (P.1) variant cases. Florida also has two cases of the B.1.351 variant, which was first detected in South Africa.
Numbers in the United States were down once again, with states just reporting 35,388 cases on Sunday. Testing was also down for the day, with 1.2 million tests processed.
There were 536 deaths reported. With a seven-day rolling average of deaths being 1,205, there is a 26% decrease from a week ago.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 29.48 million cases and had 535,319 deaths.
Globally, there have been 120 million cases and 2.66 million deaths.