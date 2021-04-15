The Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID report showed Highlands County had 23 new cases on Wednesday, a little bit lower than Tuesday. The new cases have risen to 7,983, overall. The county will soon see its 8,000th case.
The cases are divided by 7,892 residents and 91 non-residents. Thankfully, there were no new deaths reported and remains at 331 people.
Testing was down a bit with 293 processed with 264 negative results. Testing produced a positivity rate of 8.19%, lower than Tuesday but still on the high side.
Hospitalizations increased by two admissions from the previous day. The total hospitalizations has reached 633 admissions in total. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 29 people being treated primarily for COVID on Wednesday afternoon, the same as Tuesday. Statewide, there were 3,258 people in the hospital being treated for the coronavirus.
The daily median age rose to 36 on Wednesday. The overall median age has come down to 51. Vaccinations of senior citizens is a contributing factor.
Moderna vaccines are still being given by the Highlands County Board of County Commission at the former JC Penney in the Lakeshore Mall, Wednesday through Saturday.
Appointments only for first and second dose from 8-11 a.m.
Walk-ins for first dose from 1-4 p.m. subject to daily availability.
Walk-ins for second dose from 1-3 p.m. subject to daily availability.
For first doses, use the entrance closest to Planet Fitness. For second doses, use the entrance closest to the former Kmart store.
Across the state, Florida added 6,772 new cases to its total. The cumulative total cases of infection has reached 2,141,686. Of those cases, 2,101,365 are from residents that were infected and 40,321 non-residents make up the rest of the cases.
Florida’s deaths have reached 34,829 with the addition of 45 people overnight. Of those 45 new deaths, one person was a non-resident. The total deaths are divided by 34,164 residents and 665 non-resident deaths.
There were 90,357 tests processed with 83,636 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 7.44%.
Numbers in the United States climbed slightly, with states reporting 76,267 new cases and 804 deaths. The seven-day average is now 68,240 cases per day and 716 deaths. The positivity rate in the country is averaging out at 4.57%, so the case count and positivity rate are at their highest levels since Feb. 18, but the lowest number for deaths since Oct. 18.
Many regions are seeing slight increases in numbers, with the exception of the Northeast, which is the lone region to see numbers down from a week ago.
The CDC reported 2.6 million vaccinations, which is a record for a Tuesday and the seven-day average is a record 3.38 million.
The CDC is reporting 78% of delivered vaccines as having been administered, with 37.3% of the population having received at least one dose and 47.6% of adults as having at least one dose. Among seniors, 79.6% of the population has received at least one dose.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering shows the U.S. as having had a total of 31.4 million cases and 564,098 deaths, while the global count is 137.8 million cases and 2.965 million deaths.