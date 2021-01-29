Highlands County added 80 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday when the Florida Department of Health daily reports came out. The typically high Thursday numbers crossed over the 6,300 threshold by quite a bit, bringing the total cases to 6,354. Of those cases, 6,290 are residents and 64 non-residents who have contracted the virus.
FDOH shows 318 cases over the past seven days. That is a daily average of 45.42 new cases per day.
Additionally, there were eight deaths reported from the previous day’s totals, which could be a record. The overall death toll is 258 as of Thursday.
After a terrible day for positivity rate on Wednesday, Thursday’s positivity is much better, although still high at 10.67%. That’s about half of what it was the previous day. A sharp increase in testing is likely to account for the drop. There were 759 tests processed with 678 negative results.
Long-term facilities have seen 584 cases, or 9% of all cases. There have been 68 deaths from either staff or residents from long-term care facilities.
In Highlands County, there have been 517 cases or 8% of all cases of hospitalizations. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 49 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 3:46 p.m. Wednesday. The adult ICU bed census was 30 with two (6.25%) available. AHCA shows the bed census as 256 with 11 (4.12%) beds available.
Highlands County has given 6,174 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, primarily to seniors 65 years of age and older. Some 4,854 have received their first shot of the two-shot dose. Another 660 individuals have taken their second shot to finish the dosage.
Florida saw its new cases go up by 11,423. The new cases brought the cumulative total to 1,687,594 infections. The total is divided up by 1,656,697 residents and 30,897 non-residents who have been infected with the virus.
Deaths were still high on Thursday at 207. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 have reached 26,456. Of those deaths, 26,035 were residents and 421 were non-residents.
The state’s positivity rate was better than the county’s on Thursday at 7.7%. Statewide, there were 147,173 tests processed with 135,847 negative results.
It was more of the same on the national front, as new case numbers continue to be lower, with 151,675 new cases reported in the COVID Tracking Project’s Wednesday night report. The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is the lowest it’s been since Nov. 30 and 35% less than what was seen on Jan. 12.
The number of deaths remain high, with another 4,077 reported. Twenty-one states have seven-day death average increases of 10% or more compared to last week, including Florida, which is at 12%.
Hawaii has seen a huge uptick of 690% after reclassifying 60 deaths between August and December, while Montana jumped 365% and Washington saw an increase of 123%.
Hospitalizations decreased for the 15th straight day, with 107,444 currently hospitalized.
The death toll is likely to remain high, as several of the states that report numbers early in the day had some ugly numbers, including California, which reported an additional 737 deaths to go with 16,696 new cases, and Arizona, which reported 4,671 new cases and 176 deaths.
Texas reported a record 467 deaths on Wednesday.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 25.68 million cases and 431,129 deaths.
Globally, the case count reached 101.2 million and there have been 2.18 million deaths.