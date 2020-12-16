SEBRING — Highlands County coronavirus numbers spiked significantly on Tuesday as evidenced by the Florida Department of Health’s daily report. New cases increased exponentially and the positivity rate soared.
The FDOH report showed 67 new cases were added to the county’s tally. While that is not a record, it is up by 48 cases from Monday’s new caseload of 19 new infections. The total new COVID-19 cases has reached 4,368. The non-residents account for 35 cases of infection.
The FDOH Dashboard shows 272 new cases in the county over the past seven days. Based on that total, 38.85 new cases are a daily average. Over the past two weeks 553 new cases have been reported, for an average of 39.5 cases per day.
There were 299 tests processed with 239 negative results. The new cases and tests produced a positivity rate of 22.74%. The new positivity rate is a major increase from the previous day’s 6.11%. Tuesday’s rate was the highest it has been all month, far surpassing the high of 13.72% on Dec. 6.
Daily positivity rates can be affected when there is a notable difference in tests processed. However, Monday’s report showed 234 people tested on Sunday compared to 299 tests done on Monday to show the spike in the positivity on Tuesday’s report.
Unfortunately, there were an additional two deaths attributed to COVID-19. The new deaths bring the total to 185 people whose deaths are contributed to the virus.
Highlands County has had 473 cases of infections from long-term care facilities and makes up 11% of all cases. Highlands County has also had 49 deaths from long-term care facilities, which is the second highest per county in the state with a rate of 4.3%. Only Union County is higher with 63 deaths and 4.8%.
The only number that went down on Tuesday in a favorable manner was the median age. Tuesday’s median age was 58 compared to Monday’s median age of 66. There have been 405 hospitalizations, which accounts for 4% of all cases. As of Tuesday at 3:46 p.m. There were 60 people being treated in county hospitals with COVID-19 per the Agency for Health Care Administration. The ICU bed census was 23 with eight beds available.
Statewide, the new cases rose above 9,000 again on Tuesday. The 9,411 new cases brought the total cases to 1,143,794 of coronavirus. Of those cases, 1,124,742 are residents of Florida and 19,052 are non-residents.
The Dashboard shows a total of 68,953 new cases over the past seven days, for a total average of 9,850.42 cases of infection per day. The cases per 100,000 people are 5,460 in a state with the population of 20,589,139.
Florida’s death toll rose to 20,365, which breaks down to 283 non-residents and 20,082 residents. Statewide, there has been 58,612 hospitalizations. AHCA shows a bed census for all 67 counties at 49,077 with 12,773 beds available. All counties together have shown a total ICU bed census at 4,971 with a total of 1,143 beds available or 18.69% availability.
Of the 98,164 tests processed, 88,725 tested negative. The daily positivity rate on Tuesday was 9.62%.
The United States set another record in current hospitalizations. According to the COVID Tracking Project’s Monday night report, there were 110,549 hospitalizations, with Arizona and Nevada having the highest percentage in the country in terms of cases per million residents.
For the day, there was an increase of 193,384 cases, which is almost 20,000 cases less than the country’s two-week average of 213,293. There were 1,358 deaths, which is well below the two-week average of 2,435.
The California Department of Public Health reported 32,326 new cases and 142 deaths on Tuesday.
During a Tuesday press conference, California Governor Gavin Newsome said the state had 60 53-foot refrigerated storage units for bodies on standby.
“We just had to order 5,000 additional body bags for the state and we had to distribute them to San Diego, L.A. County,” Newsome said.
California has had 1,617,370 cases and 21,188 deaths.
The nation has seen 16,636,487 cases and had 302,294 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Globally, there have been 73.25 million cases and 1.63 million deaths.