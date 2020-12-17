SEBRING — The COVID-19 numbers that were released on Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health showed some improvement over Tuesday’s statistics, especially in terms of positivity.
Highlands County had 52 new cases reported overnight to the FDOH Dashboard, which is down from Tuesday’s addition of 67 new cases. The new cases brought the overall total to 4,420. Of those cases, 4,383 are residents of the county and 37 people are not residents, which is an increase of two non-residents from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, there have been 272 cases added over the past seven days, or an average of 38.85 new cases per day.
One more death attributed to COVID was reported overnight, bringing the total deaths to 186. Fortunately, the positivity rate was cut in half from the previous day to 11.23%. The new daily positivity rate is the third highest since the beginning of December but significantly better than the 22.74% of Tuesday’s rate.
Increased testing could have been a factor in the decreased positivity rate. There were 463 tests processed on Tuesday versus 299 tests done the day before.
The FDOH report shows 411 hospitalizations in total. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 66 current hospitalizations as of 3:31 p.m. Wednesday. AHCA also showed an ICU bed census of 26 with six beds, or 18.75% available.
Long-term care facilities had four more cases of coronavirus reported overnight. There is now a total of 477 diagnoses from long-term care facilities.
Broward leads Florida’s 67 counties in new cases with 1,362. Other counties that have added to their caseloads by three-digit hikes are: Bay – 167, Brevard – 215, Clay – 122, Collier – 132, Dade – 2,346, Duval – 801, Escambia – 240, Hillsborough – 508, Lake – 153, Lee — 308, Leon – 123, Manatee – 171, Marion – 145, Okaloosa – 173, Orange – 738, Osceola — 217, Palm Beach – 453, Pasco – 193, Pinellas – 302, Polk – 320, Santa Rosa – 148, Sarasota – 150, Seminole – 168, St. Johns – 154, St. Lucie – 116 and Volusia – 211.
Florida added an additional 11,361 new cases of infection on Wednesday. That is only one case less than the state’s highest new case count in December. The new cases brought the total cases of COVID-19 to 1,155,335.
Deaths rose by 125 as reported by FDOH on Wednesday. The state now has 20,490 deaths attributed to coronavirus. The deaths are comprised of 20,204 residents and 286 non-residents.
There were 122,397 tests processed with 111,053 negative results. The tests and new cases have given Florida a daily positivity rate of 9.27%, down slightly from 9.62% the previous day.
State long-term facilities have reported 60,287 cases of COVID, which is 5% of all cases. Correctional facilities have reached 26,429 cases.
California dominated the national COVID-19 front once again. Just one day after Gov. Gavin Newsome activated the state’s mass fatality program, California announced a record 53,711 new cases on Wednesday. The new single-day record accounts for 3.3% of the state’s 1,671,081 total cases.
California also announced 293 new deaths for a total of 21,481.
Elsewhere in the nation, the COVID Tracking Project reported a record 112,816 hospitalizations to go along with 189,783 cases and 2,918 deaths. There were 1,742,813 tests given.
Michigan and Idaho were the first two states to add vaccine doses administered to their respective dashboards.
Nationally, there have been 16,873,988 cases and 306,243 deaths.
On the global front, there have been 73.96 million cases and 1,644,416 deaths.