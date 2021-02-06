Highlands County’s numbers were on the rise heading into the weekend. The Florida Department of Health’s Friday report showed 49 new cases, more than double the cases reported on Thursday. The cases included one new non-resident. The new cases brought the cumulative total to 6,652 cases. There have been 6,587 residents and 65 non-residents who have tested positive for the virus.
In the past seven days there have been 247 cases, which equals 35.28 cases of infection per day. There were 559 cases over the past 14 days, which is an average of 39.92 per day.
Unfortunately, there were six new deaths listed overnight. As of Friday afternoon, there have been 272 people who have died because of the coronavirus.
Testing was up considerably at 665. Of those tests, there were 620 negative results. The day’s positivity rate was up slightly from Thursday at 6.77%.
Highlands County has had 534 hospitalizations so far. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 38 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as the main diagnosis. AHCA reported the county as having 28 hospital beds open and six adult ICU beds were opened.
In long-term care facilities, there have been 624 cases. The deaths from either staff or residents increased by two since Thursday’s FDOH report and stands at 72.
Florida’s new cases continued rising on Friday with 11,543. The cases belonged to 11,171 residents and 372 non-residents. The overall cases was 1,763,873 on Friday afternoon. The cases were divided by 1,73,193 residents and 31,942 non residents.
There were 188,595 resident tests processed with 177,649 negative results. The daily positivity rate was 5.8%.
COVID-19 claimed another 215 lives – 210 deaths are residents and five non-residents died. The new death toll is 27,913 people who have died from the coronavirus. There have been 27,457 deaths among residents and 456 among non-residents.
In the state, there were 5,428 people hospitalized.
The number of new cases in the United States continue to be low, with the COVID Tracking Project’s Thursday night report showing 123,907 new cases, which is approximately 6,500 fewer cases than the seven-day average. Seven-day averages are down 47.5% from the peak on Jan. 12.
One reason for lower case numbers is we’re seeing fewer cases at different long-term care facilities. During the seven-day period ending Jan. 7, there were new cases at 1,410 long-term care facilities in the county and there were 1,190 for the seven-day period ending Jan. 14.
But for the seven-day period ending Jan. 21, there were new cases at 151 facilities, and for the seven-day period that ended Jan. 28 there were cases at 251 facilities.
Hospitalizations were below 90,000 for the first time since Nov. 27, as there were 88,688 in the hospital. Testing was down a bit compared to the seven-day average.
Deaths remain a serious problem, as there were 3,705 across the nation reported, which is 700 more than the seven-day average. High numbers of fatalities in California, Texas and Arizona didn’t help the numbers and Friday’s early numbers look much the same, as the California Department of Public Health reported 14,021 new cases and 558 deaths on Friday, while Arizona reported 3,826 new cases and 196 deaths.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 26.72 million cases and had 456,900 deaths.
Globally, there have been 105.1 million cases and 2.3 million deaths.