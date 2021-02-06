Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.