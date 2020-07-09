SEBRING — Anyone dropping off something in person at the Highlands County Courthouse won’t be able to do it Friday.
Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine said he had to do that to cope with a $250,000 state-funding cut from the fourth quarter.
Germaine announced Wednesday that he will have to close offices in the courthouse on Fridays for the next nine to 10 weeks, but even that may not make a difference.
“The board [of county commission] denied my request to transfer furlough savings to the court budget,” Germaine said. “To make this work, I needed all my staff to take furlough days.”
He has 78 employees total, with only 35 on the court side. He planned to have the remaining employees on the board side, providing government document services, take a furlough day and transfer that savings to the court operations shortfall.
The board said that the state needs to pay the money for the court, and sent a resolution to that effect to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“If (they) take every Friday off, the Clerk of the Court will run out of money on Aug. 16,” Germaine said, after consulting with his accountant staff. ”The governor is working on this now — his staff is. If he can only come up with half of it — anything we get would be helpful.”
There is a huge backlog of cases, Germaine said, and a two- to three-month shutdown gutted revenue.
For now, the Clerk’s Office will remain open with official records, tax deeds, marriage license, accounting, payables, information technology, payroll and audit.
“We will still handle all emergency cases such as domestic violence, mental health and RPO (risk protection order) cases,” Germaine said of the court.
On Tuesday, Germaine told the Board that the State of Florida Clerk of Courts Operations Corporation (CCOC) imposed a 13.31% statewide clerk budget reduction of $59 million, thanks to the loss of fees.
The Highlands County share is $249,262.49 or 53% in this fourth quarter — July to September.
Highlands’ Clerks’ Office also had a water pipe break in the Courthouse on May 29, hampering the reopening and incurring costs to clean up and repair damaged offices.
Germaine has not ruled out Courthouse closures for up to two days per week, even with the extreme case file backlog.
”When times are tough, like a hurricane, we don’t have revenue coming in,” Germaine said.
The board did allow Germaine to transfer Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act savings of $38,361 into court operations, and he had $75,000 saved against a budget cut, but that’s still only half of his shortfall.
“I am very sorry for any inconvenience this will cause,” Germaine said Wednesday.