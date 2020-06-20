SEBRING — Two weeks after a water pipe broke and flooded two floors of the Highlands County Courthouse, the Clerk of Courts Office has moved almost everyone to the second floor of the Government Center.
Deputy Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski said Tuesday that while he’s not sure if repairs will take any less than a month to get done, the Clerk of Courts Office is open for business, with 20 people moved from the Courthouse to the Clerk’s Recording Department at at 590 S. Commerce Ave. in the Government Center.
This includes staff from Criminal Division, Probate Division, Pretrial Release, Civil Traffic, Civil Division/Child Support and Pro Se filing. Cashiers from those departments have been stationed in the lobby of Recording to handle payments and/or filings, Kaszubowski said.
Hearings for first appearances and other legal matters have been held in conference rooms, often using teleconferencing via Microsoft Teams software between defendants, the judge and the clerk staff, all in separate locations.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, who would normally have to step outside a courtroom to confer with a reporter, was able to take a call Wednesday during hearings by turning down the volume on his computer at his office.
Kaszubowski said all phones have been rerouted, so that the same number will reach people at their new locations.
The only people left in the courthouse now, Kaszubowski said, are a few people from the Civil Division and the Law Library — all on the third floor.
He is working with Highlands County Government administration to see about using the Board of County Commission boardroom for some hearings.
“It’s been fun,” Kaszubowski said of the rearrangements. “[We] got all the COVID stuff, the remote work for everybody. [We’re] trying to keep as many people out of there as possible.”
Already, he said, as many as 50% of the Clerk’s staff were working from home or remote locations.
“Obviously, [we] want to keep the social distancing down,” Kaszubowski said. “We’ve got a plan and it is working.”
He said that’s very important given that the economy has taken a hit from COVID-19 and civil unrest to keep as much revenue coming in as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady has issued an order that would allow counties to resume jury trials, based on local circumstances.
Canady initially suspended criminal and civil jury trials in March and subsequently extended the suspension through July 17. But he issued an order Tuesday setting up a process that would replace that blanket suspension.
The order is tied to courts moving into what is known as “Phase 2” operations, which would involve limited personal contact and use of protective measures.
For now, though, Kaszubowski reports that all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings and criminal and civil jury trials through July 17, 2020 have been suspended.
Pursuant to Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-137, all mortgage foreclosure sales set through July 1 have been canceled, and all eviction causes of action related to non-payment have been suspended through July 1.
Court-related payments, including Child Support, being accepted in person at 590 S. commerce Ave., may also be made over the telephone, by credit card or by check mailed to Clerk of Court, 590 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.
Payment numbers are as follows:
• Child Support payments — 863-402-6585
• Traffic payments — 863-402-6604
• Criminal payments — 863-402-6598
For further details, about court or clerk operations, call 863-402-6567.