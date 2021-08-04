SEBRING — The Highlands County Courthouse and Jail are requiring everyone who enters the buildings to wear masks.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada announced during his afternoon court session that the court will now require anyone entering the building to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the disease. He also invited anyone who preferred to put space between themselves and others to do so.
The court will continue to use a hybrid of in-person and virtual court appearances. Jury trials and other constitutionally mandated court proceedings will be live. Such proceedings also include dispositions when fingerprinting a defendant is required.
Courthouse visitors will be screened at the entrance to the Courthouse by deputies who staff the security checkpoint. They have paper masks on hand to give to visitors and staff.
Earlier Tuesday, Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski told Highlands County commissioners that he issued an order for clerk and courthouse staff in the administrative offices must wear their masks when they are outside their offices.
“The order moves us back to where we were on May 9,” he told the Highlands News-Sun. “We were at the point where the clerk staff did not have to wear the masks. Now we’re back to wearing them when we’re outside our offices. When we are in our offices, we don’t have to.”
Meanwhile, Maj. Tim Lethbridge, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Detention Bureau chief, announced special COVID-19 precautions at the jail Tuesday. He said they were launched in response to the county’s rising number of Delta variant cases.
“If an official visitor or vendor presents with a fever or screening indicates they are a potential COVID carrier, they will not be admitted,” Lethbridge wrote. “Florida went from 1,000 daily new COVID cases to more than 20,000.”
Generally, his order mandates that all jail intakes, detention staff, inmates, visitors and vendors must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and wear masks while inside the jail building. The screening includes answering a series of questions; staff may use a thermometer to check temperatures.
The memo also spells out the use of masks and reporting of symptoms by staff.
First, staff must not come to work if they have a cough, fever or other symptom, Lethbridge wrote. If the symptoms come on while at work, staff are to tell the supervisor immediately.
Paper masks will be placed on all posts for use as needed.
Jail staff must wear an N95 mask in close proximity to other staff members, visitors, inmates and other folks, especially while in common areas like hallways. Likewise, any visitor, vendor, officer or other non-inmate must wear a mask and report any symptoms.
There are mask exceptions: Staff doesn’t have to wear masks while eating or drinking or when a deputy removes the mask when an altercation is possible.
The rules also require the segregation of sick inmates from healthy inmates until symptoms pass. Staff must wear masks in units where cases are suspected. Gloves, eye protection and other PPE may be utilized, the memo states.
If a COVID outbreak occurs in a housing unit, that unit will be quarantined, restricting transfers into and out of, that unit. Masks are not mandatory inside housing units, a county spokesman said.
Security checks of inmates suspected of having COVID may be performed visually, from outside the housing unit.
New intakes will be placed in a surgical mask “as quickly as possible,” ideally in the sallyport by the arresting deputy.
Inmates will be asked whether they have a fever, cough or other symptoms but deputies are not required to check temperatures. Medical staff will examine the ill inmates and determine the course of action, such as isolating any inmates suspected of being positive for COVID until testing can take place.
New intakes will be segregated from the general population and will stay isolated until they are cleared by medical staff, Lethbridge wrote.
There is no time limit on the mandates; in the past, mandates have been relaxed as the numbers of COVID cases fall.