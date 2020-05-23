With jury trials suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady has issued an order that could lead to civil jury trials using remote technology.
The order, issued late Thursday, set up a pilot program “to establish the framework and identify the logistics of trying a case remotely.” A workgroup will select up to five judicial circuits to participate.
“The Florida State Courts System recognizes the need to resume jury proceedings and trials in criminal and civil cases at the earliest opportunity and is working diligently to do so in a manner that protects the rights of parties, criminal defendants, crime victims and the public while also protecting the health of all participants and the public,” the order said. “To evaluate the feasibility of conducting jury trials through remote means, the establishment of a remote civil jury trial pilot program is hereby authorized.”
The program will be limited to civil cases, with the order pointing to “the complex constitutional and due process issues presented in criminal cases.”
Canady has suspended criminal and civil jury trials through July 2 as part of a series of steps designed to prevent the spread of the virus in courthouses. Canady first issued the suspension in March and later extended it.
The Supreme Court and lower courts have held other types of proceedings using video technology.