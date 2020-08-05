The numbers in the war against COVID-19 was a mixed bag on Tuesday for the State of Florida. New cases have remained under 8,000 over the past few days but the positivity rate has risen. The number of new cases were up slightly from Monday with 5,446 new cases, including residents and non-residents. The additional number brings the total to 497,330 positive cases.
The relatively low case-count can be attributed to low testing; 4,294 less tests were performed compared to the day before. According to the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard, the state has tested 3,790,202 people and had a positivity rate on Tuesday of 10.88%. Tuesday's positivity rate, while better than the overall rate of 13.2%, is still twice as high as the World Health Organization's recommendation of 5% to reopen.
Unfortunately, Tuesday presented with 245 new deaths, which is the third-highest daily death rate since COVID-19 burst onto the scene. The overall death toll for the state is 7,402. To date, the state has had a total of 27,952 hospitalizations. The overall median age is 40 for the state.
Highlands County added 19 new cases of coronavirus to increase its case-count to 1,296 including three non-residents. There was one death reported on Tuesday, which brings the county toll to 30.
The new cases showed a positivity rate of 14.2%, a significant increase from Monday's 10.5% positivity percentage rate. The age range of those infected has been from 0-98 with a median age of 48.
There have been 147 people hospitalized overall in the county. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), there were 58 current hospitalizations as of 11:16 a.m. Tuesday. The county's hospital bed census is 219 with 48 beds available or 17.98% open. ACHA showed the intensive care unit bed census is 30 with three beds available or 9.09%.
The most vulnerable are considered the elderly, especially those living in long-term care facilities such as assisted living and nursing homes. Highlands County is reporting 209 infections, or 16% of all cases.
Around Florida, various counties have had more success than others with keeping their numbers down. Glades County did not add any new cases to Tuesday's report and has only had three new cases in the past week. Hardee and Lafayette counties did not add to their new cases either. Good news from Polk County where they dropped to double-digit additions for the first time since June 22.
Three and four digit jumps in new cases belong to the following counties: Bay - 198, Broward - 450, Dade - 1,121, Duval - 209, Escambia - 126, Hillsborough - 355, Marion - 143, Orange - 212, Osceola - 121, Palm Beach - 318 and Pinellas - 173. Taylor County made this list for the first time with a 155 new case total. These counties account for 3,581 new case totals for Tuesday.
Nationally, there have been 4,732,418 cases of COVID-19 reported with 155,515 deaths. Globally, 18,349,260 positive cases have been reported and 694,956 people have died.
Local COVID-19 testing will take place Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Lakeshore Mall near the former Sears location between 5 and 7 p.m. Testing at the same location will take place Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Tuesday, Aug. 25 between 8 and 10 a.m.
Testing at the Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center will take place Thursday, Aug, 13 and Thursday, Aug. 27 between 8 and 10 a.m. Testing will also take place at the Center on Thursday, Aug. 20 between 5 and 7 p.m.
To be tested at Lakeshore Mall or the Camp & Conference Center, call 863-386-5690 Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Advance reservations are required.