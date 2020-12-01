SEBRING — Florida is poised to topple the 1 million mark of coronavirus cases any day. With the addition of 6,659 new cases of infection added on Monday, the state is that much closer. The total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 now totals 999,319. Of those new cases, 983,370 are residents and 54,864 are non-residents as of Monday’s report via Florida’s Data and Surveillance Dashboard run by the Florida Department of Health.
There were 98 deaths reported overnight from Sunday. The 98 new deaths were an increase of 39 deaths from Sunday’s 59 deaths. Florida’s death toll has risen to 18,834, which includes 18,597 residents and 237 non-residents.
The dashboard shows there were 77,428 tests processed with 70,942 negative results. The new positive cases and testing resulted in a positivity rate of 8.38%, up from Sunday’s 7.83%.
Dade County alone saw an increase of 1,935 resident new cases. Palm Beach County added 353 new cases to the total and Broward County increased its new cases by over 800 infections.
In Highlands County, 43 cases of new COVID-19 were confirmed, nearly doubling the previous day. In total, there have been 3,780 cases of infections reported. Non-residents make up 27 cases. The death toll remains at 146.
On Sunday, there were 207 tests processed and 164 tests proved to be negative. The new cases and tests gave a 20.77% positivity rate. Monday’s positivity rate was significantly higher than the previous day, which was 11.16%.
On Monday, the Agency for Health Care Administration (ACHA) showed 55 people hospitalized with the primary diagnosis of COVID-19. ACHA also showed an ICU bed census of 28 with only two beds, or 7.14%, available.
Nationally, numbers in the U.S. continue to lag a little bit due to the holiday, but those that are available don’t paint a pretty picture.
“Our testing, case, and death statistics continue to be affected by the Thanksgiving holiday,” the COVID Tracking Project wrote on Twitter Sunday evening. “Hospitalizations are less affected by the data slowdown and are at the record-high level of 93,238.”
California had another bad day, with Monday’s release of numbers by the California Department of Public Health showing 14,034 new cases despite increased restrictions on residents.
According to Johns Hopkins, there have now been 13,457,294 cases in the United States and 267,438 deaths.
On the global scene, things aren’t looking much better. The United States had the highest case increase in the world, but Turkey was a surprising No. 2, reporting 31,219 of its 638,847 cases overnight, which is 4.89% of its total cases.
The increase likely has to do with a change in the way the country reports numbers, no longer counting just the patients being treated for COVID-19, but now including all residents who test positive.
There have been 63.05 million cases throughout the world and 1,464,795 deaths.