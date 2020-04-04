SEBRING – As of Friday, the entire state has been put under a mandatory stay-at-home executive order in efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, or to flatten the curve, so to speak. Only time will tell if self isolation worked.
In the meantime, Highlands County residents watch with dread as the positive case numbers increase almost daily. The Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard run by Florida Department of Health as of Friday at 12:04 p.m. shows 25 confirmed cases in the county. It also shows two deaths related to the coronavirus. The newest death was an 82-year-man who tested positive on March 29.
The FDOH is reporting seven hospitalizations. There are more men than women infected; men make up 15 cases and women 10 cases. The age ranges run from 0-85 years old. Highlands County tests show a 15% positive statistic, which is slightly higher than the state average of 10.5%
Of the 25 positives, 12 of them belong to those under the age of 40, with the remaining 13 aged 50 and older. The average age of the females is 56.6 years, while the males average 49.4 years of age.
The positive tests in Highlands County cover all areas, with six of the positive tests coming from Lake Placid residents. Sebring and Avon Park each had five, with Venus having two. The other seven locations have not been released.
Nine of the 25 cases are listed as travel related and of the nine, six of them had been to New York. That follows a statewide pattern, which showed a high number of New York trips for Florida residents who tested positive. Of the 931 travel-related cases, 361 of them had been to New York, among other locations, before testing positive.
Of the 337 non-Florida resident positive tests, 69 of those people had been to New York, which is one reason why Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered those arriving from New York to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.
The Florida number of positive cases was also on the increase on Friday. At the noon update, the state’s positive cases have risen by 1,575 cases, bringing the total cases to 9,585. The death rate increased by 35 people for a total of 163 deaths. The state shows 1,215 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
According to FDOH, 61 counties have positive cases.
Highlands Sun Editor Allen Moody contributed to this story.