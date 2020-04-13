The Highlands County death toll climbed to five with Sunday’s early release of COVID-19 numbers from the Florida Department of Health. The number of confirmed cases in the county rose to 55.
The latest death to be recorded was a 61-year-old woman, making the last two victims both 61 years of age. The other three ages were 78, 81 and 82, giving an average age of 72.6 years.
The increase in the number of confirmed positive tests follows the path of more tests being done in the county, as there have been 437 tests given and 380 negative tests. In addition to the 55 positive tests there have been two classified as inconclusive.
Highlands County’s testing is yielding a 12.6% positive rate, which is a bit higher than the overall state average of 10.8%. The hardest-hit counties in the state have some of the highest percentage of positive tests, with Miami-Dade County testing at 18% positive and Palm Beach County testing at 16% positive. Miami-Dade has the highest number of cases in the state with 6,826, followed by Broward and Palm Beach counties.
The number of cases in the state climbed to 19,347 in the early Sunday FDOH release and 18,794 of those were Florida residents. Those age 54 and younger made up 57.3% of all cases, but those who are age 75 and older have accounted for 59.7% of the deaths recorded.
Those age 65 and over account for roughly 55% of the hospitalizations.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, there were 869 residents who tested positive who either work in long-term care facilities or are residents of one. Highlands County was listed as having two positive cases in this area by FDOH. Miami-Dade has the most with 117, followed again by Broward and Palm Beach counties.
All 67 counties in Florida have at least one confirmed case, and there are 15 counties which have five or fewer confirmed cases, including Hardee, Okeechobee and Glades counties. DeSoto County has 20 confirmed cases and Polk County had 247 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. Sunday.
As of 4:15 p.m. Sunday, there were 546, 874 confirmed cases in the United States and 21,686 deaths. On the global scale, there were 1,835,373 cases and 113,296 deaths.