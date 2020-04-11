Highlands County cases of the coronavirus continue to climb. As of Friday’s 11 a.m. update, Highlands County had two additional cases of COVID-19 added bringing the total to 47 since the Thursday morning update.
Of the 47 cases in Highlands County, 46 of the patients are residents and one is a non-resident. Highlands County has more men than women infected with 27 men and 20 women, all ranging from ages 0 to 85. The number of deaths remains at four. The number of hospitalizations is 14 residents and one non-resident.
Statewide the numbers jumped to 17,531 with 17,018 being residents, an increase of 1,167 since Thursday. There are a total of 2,360 hospitalizations and 390 total deaths in the state.
Liberty County is the only county without any confirmed cases.
Considering the close proximity to Polk County, where many local residents work, Highlands County is doing well. It is a given that Polk has a higher population, and they have 237 positive cases with eight deaths. However, Highlands’ counts are certainly higher than Okeechobee where many local residents also commute to work, especially from Lake Placid. Okeechobee has five cases, two hospitalizations and no deaths. Hardee County has three confirmed cases with two hospitalizations and no deaths. DeSoto County has 20 cases with six hospitalizations and three deaths. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Of the positive cases in Highlands County, Thursday evening’s 313-page detailed report shows 13 cases in the Sebring area, 11 in the Avon Park area, seven in the Lake Placid area and two in the Venus area. Twelve cases are listed as unknown. There is one case that is unaccounted for in the report. The latest positive case was counted Friday and the detailed report had not been released by press time.
The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reports, “Hospitalizations include residents and non-residents and is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. FDOH does not have a figure for that information at this time.”
For more information on COVID-19 visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.