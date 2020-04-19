SEBRING — Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard run by the Florida Health Department show the confirmed number of positive coronavirus held steady overnight at 66 cases in Highlands County as of the Saturday morning update. One positive case is from a non-resident.
The dashboard shows the death toll remained the same, also at six people.
The demographics show 35 men and 31 women infected with an age range of 0-85 years old. The median age is 56.
Recently the FDOH has given the race statistics which are:
•Black:18 (28%)
•White: 30 (46%)
•Other: 15 (23%)
•Unknown/No Data: 2 (3%)
FDOH also reported on the cases by ethnicity:
•Hispanic: 23 (35%)
•Not-Hispanic:34 (52%)
•Unknown/No Data: 8 (12%)
The FDOH reports the addition of 38 additional tests overnight to show 565 people tested in the county. There are 495 negative cases, one inconclusive, three pending tests and 495 negative cases.
There have been 24 hospitalizations so far and there are currently 10 people hospitalized, according to Highlands County hospital officials.
The state did not fare as well as the county. Florida cases have reached 25,269 after jumping 1,150 from the previous day. The deaths from the virus have reached 740 because of 54 deaths. There have been 3,680 hospitalizations statewide.
In neighboring counties, Okeechobee has six cases and no deaths, Glades has five cases and one death, DeSoto has 23 cases and four deaths and nearby Polk has 320 cases with 12 deaths.
Despite the stable number Saturday morning, residents are still under the stay at home executive order by Governor Ron DeSantis. Only essential workers or individuals going out for essential items should be going out. Residents should still practice social distancing and other Center for Disease Control and Prevention. For guidelines visit cdc.gov.