SEBRING — The eyes of Highlands County were once again on Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard for the Saturday update on the progress of the coronavirus. As expected, the number of confirmed cases has risen since the latest Friday update.
The dashboard shows a total of 51 confirmed cases of the virus in Highlands County as of 11:49 a.m. Saturday. Out of the 51 cases, there is one patient who is not a resident. The death toll remains at 4. Men are statistically being infected at a higher rate than women as the dashboard data shows 29 men and 22 women who have tested positive.
The average age among the confirmed patients is 59. The age range of cases is from 0-85. The dashboard shows 407 people tested for the virus in Highlands County with 354 negative results, two inconclusive and one test pending, which is equivalent to 13% positive.
The dashboard shows 16 hospitalizations, however, that number may be misleading. When a person is hospitalized, the number does not necessarily come off the dashboard when the patient is discharged. This note from the Florida Dpartment of Health website states:
“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people my no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.
The State of Florida numbers rose significantly overnight Friday into Saturday to 18,494. Statewide hospitalizations are listed at 2,528 and deaths have risen to 438.
County numbers by zip code per FDOH:
33852, Avon Park: 12 cases
33852, Lake Placid: 5 to 9 cases
33870, Sebring: 21 cases
33872, Sebring: Less than five cases
33875, Sebring: Less than five cases
33876, Sebring: Less than five cases
33960, Venus: Less than five cases
For more information on COVID-19 visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.