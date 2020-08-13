SEBRING — Highlands County added 28 cases since the Tuesday count for a total 1,501 COVID-19 cases with 37 deaths over the course of the pandemic.
Currently there are 51 who are hospitalized in Highlands County due to COVID-19. Everyone is advised to stay safe and wear a cloth face covering when in public.
Those in Highlands who have tested positive range in age from 0 to 98 with a median age of 47.
The age range with the most cases in Highlands is 25-34 with 244 cases followed by 55-64 with 236 cases and 45-54 with 225 cases.
Testing data shows that 16,358 have been tested in Highlands for COVID-19 with 9.2% being positive for having the virus, while statewide, 710,504 have been tested with a positive rate of 19.6%.
Florida added 8,109 COVID-19 cases since Tuesday for a total of 550,901 COVID-19 cases with 8,765 resident deaths and 133 non-resident deaths over the course of the pandemic, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
There was an increase of 212 Florida resident deaths in the Wednesday data.
Miami-Dade County had its largest daily increase with 4,104 new cases for a total of 139,271 virus cases with 1,939 deaths.
The counties with triple-digit increases are: Broward — 516, Duval — 205, Escambia — 114, Hillsborough — 199, Lee — 151, Marion — 130, Orange — 300, Palm Beach — 284, Pinellas — 126, Polk — 156, Suwanee — 414.
Miami-Dade and the counties with triple-digit increases account for 6,699 of the total number of new cases in Florida.
Nationwide, there have been 5,168,685 cases with 165,270 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 20,423,897 cases with 744,649 deaths.