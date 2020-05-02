The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County increased by three as of the Friday morning update.
Highlands now has a total of 84 confirmed positive cases. The total hospitalizations remains at 29 and the number of deaths is 7. The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
Statewide, a total of 34,728 cases have been confirmed with deaths reaching 1,314.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County increased since Thursday morning. Another 49 tests results were returned, bringing the total number of tests to 1,218 with 1,128 negative cases, of which 34 are non-Florida residents, one that has come back inconclusive and five are waiting for results.
Of the 84 positive cases in Highlands County, 83 are residents and one non-resident. The cases include 43 male and 40 females, ranging from ages 0 to 95 with a median age of 55.
The total number of positive cases in Florida increased by 1,038 pushing the state to 34,728 confirmed cases; 818 of those are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 46, bringing the total to 1,314.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 29 Hispanic, 46 non-Hispanic and 8 unknown/no data. The cases by race are 40 white, 23 black, 17 other and 3 unknown/no data.
Several residents commute to surrounding counties. Just to the north, in Polk County, where there is a higher population, the total reached 500 positive cases with 142 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Polk has also administered 7,787 tests, of which 7,279 have come back with negative results.
Highlands County has more cases than DeSoto, Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee counties. Okeechobee has a total of 12 cases with no deaths; Hardee has 22 cases with no deaths; Glades has 6 cases with 1 death and DeSoto County has 30 positive cases with four deaths. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 12,389 confirmed and 358 deaths.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 1,070,620 with 63,023 deaths and 153,947 recovered. Worldwide the number of positive cases has increased to 3,278,546 with 234,021 deaths.
While many residents anxiously await the opening of the county and state, others do not. Monday, May 4 is the first step to reopening; until then, the stay-at-home order is still in place. Law enforcement officials advise those who want to report a retail business who has opened early should do so by contacting the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.