SEBRING — Florida now has more than 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a total of 15 cases in Highlands County as of the 11:30 a.m. update Tuesday.
The Sunshine State has a total of 6,338 cases, which is a 634 increase from the Monday evening count.
There are 6,096 confirmed cases in Florida residents and 242 cases in non-Florida residents, according to The Florida Department of Health data from Tuesday morning.
There have been 77 deaths attributed to COVID-19 (corornavirus).
The 15 confirmed cases in Highlands County are all Florida residents, eight men and seven women, within an age range of 23 to 82. Three are hospitalized and there has been one death — a 78-year-old female whose case was travel (Caribbean) related.
Five other Highlands County cases, other than the fatal case, are listed as travel related with all listings showing Florida as part of their travels along with the following locations:
• Female, 56 — Caribbean
• Male, 39 — New York
• Female, 29 — New York and Rhode Island
• Female, 71 — Jamaica and Mexico
• Male, 28 — New York and Rhode Island
A total of 99 have been tested in Highlands County with 15 positive, 69 negative, one inconclusive and 14 awaiting test results.
Statewide, 61,802 have been tested with 10% testing positive for COVID-19.
Miami-Dade County continues to have the highest number of cases with a total of 1,926 within an age range of 2 to 101 with six deaths.
Broward County has a total of 1,209 cases within an age range of 0 to 97 with 12 deaths.
Palm Beach County has a total of 514 cases within an age range of 0 to 99 with 11 deaths.
Hardee and Okeechobee counties continue to have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The overview of the Florida resident cases shows that 665 had traveled, 892 had contact with a person with a confirmed case, 436 had traveled and had contact with a confirmed case, and 4,103 are under investigation.