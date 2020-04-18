The Friday morning Florida Department of Health (FDOH) update showed that Highlands County has only one additional person with the coronavirus, raising the number of positive COVID-19 to 66. There are no additional deaths reported and total number of deaths is six.
Statewide, the number of positive cases jumped to 24,119 which is an increase of 1,222. The number of deaths in Florida increased by 53 bringing the total to 686.
There have been total of 527 tests administered in Highlands County with 459 negative cases and 2 that have come back inconclusive. Of the 66 positive cases, 65 are residents and one non-resident. The cases include 34 male and 31 females, ranging from ages 0 to 85.
FDOH has begun releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County cases by ethnicity are 23 Hispanic, 34 non-Hispanic and 8 unknown/no data. The cases by race are 30 white, 18 black, 15 other and 2 unknown/no data.
Several residents commute to surrounding counties. Just to our north in Polk County, where there is a higher population, there are a total of 311 positive cases with 11 deaths.
Highlands County has more cases than DeSoto, Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee counties. Okeechobee has a total of 5 cases with no deaths; Hardee has 4 cases with no deaths; Glades has 5 cases with 1 death and DeSoto County has 22 positive cases with three deaths. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade remains the county with the highest number of positive coronavirus cases with a whopping 8,549 cases and 190 deaths.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 672,293 with 33,318 deaths and 56,257 recovered. Worldwide the number of positive cases has increased to 2,188,194 with 147,384 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.