The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating financial impact upon the dairy industry in Florida and nationwide.
With the closing of food service establishments, schools, colleges, and hotels and the shutdown of the travel and tourism industries, sporting events and other entertainment venues, the markets for the milk produced by Florida dairy farmers are no longer in balance.
Dairy economists report that prior to the pandemic, 66% of milk was sold to retail stores, 15% to food service establishments, and 19% to institutions. Under today’s new normal, retail sales have increased 15%, while food service establishment sales are down 50%, and sales to institutions are down 60%.
Not only have farmers had to dump surplus milk and cut back on production, but the pandemic has led to extreme volatility in the prices farmers are paid for milk and a gloomy outlook for the remainder of 2020.
“The income loss to Florida dairy farmers could exceed $70 million by this summer,” said Ray Hodge, director of government relations for Southeast Milk, Inc., a Florida dairy cooperative that is negotiating with the federal government on behalf of its members and other dairy farmers. “Add to that the dairy farmers who do not belong to SMI, and the income loss could be $100 million.”
Florida ranks 19th among the states in terms of dairy production. It is a fluid milk state. Most of the milk produced goes into drinkable milk in various container sizes. Florida does very little manufacturing of dairy products like cheese, butter, yogurt, or ice cream.
The SMI dairy cooperative, which was formed in 1998, has approximately 130 farmer members across six states in the Southeast. Herds range in size from under 100 to several thousand. Forty percent are Florida dairy farmers. They account for 85% of SMI’s milk production.
SMI markets its members’ milk to processing plants and negotiates milk supply agreements. Members collectively share the costs. SMI also provides members with payroll services, laboratory testing, dairy supplies and feed mill services. SMI also owns a hauling fleet to get milk from farm to plant.
Besides Florida dairy farmers who are SMI members, there are 12 other independent dairy farms in the state.
Florida dairy farmers have been struggling to survive for some years now.
“In the past 20 years, the number of dairy farms in Florida has declined 66% to 74 farms,” Hodge said.
Farmers face high production costs, a growing number of regulations, and other day-to-day challenges, like the hot climate during the summer months, which can cut down on the amount of milk cows produce,” Hodge said.
While the demand for manufactured dairy products remains high, consumers aren’t drinking as much milk as they have in the past.
Trade tensions with Mexico, a huge importer of U.S. milk products, and China, a smaller importer of U.S. milk products, also are hurting farmers.
The largest factor contributing to the loss of farms is the low price farmers receive for their milk, according to Travis Senn, SMI marketing research and communications specialist.
Minimum prices for payments to farmers are set by complicated USDA formulas that take into account the price of powdered milk, cheese, butter, and whey. The formula also considers the region of the country and what the milk is being used to produce.
Milk handlers do pay over-order premiums to farmers and co-ops to compensate them for additional expenses not taken into account by the USDA, such as hauling milk, laboratory testing, and balancing the market. Despite that, “milk prices have been in the gutter now for the better part of five years,” Senn said.
“If you compare the average sales price for fluid milk for 2011-2014 to the average sales price for 2015-2018, the decline is nearly 21%.
“Dairy farmers were optimistic about higher prices this year, but the pandemic eroded that possibility,” Senn added.
The sales price of milk dropped a staggering 30% from April to May. In April, the base sales price was $16.64 per hundredweight of milk; now, it is $12.95 per hundredweight.
As a result of COVID-19, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered schools to close beginning March 16. Soon thereafter, he issued another order closing all non-essential businesses, including restaurants and coffee shops. Both are large purchasers of milk.
To make matters worse, spring is the time of year when cows produce the most milk, so there is generally more milk than what the fluid market can consume. Second, most cows need to be milked two to there times a day, whether there are buyers or not. Third, fluid milk is a perishable commodity; it must be refrigerated.
Initially, farmers had no choice but to dump a massive amount of milk. During the first nine days of April, 314 tanker loads of milk were dumped by SMI’s farmers for a loss of $1,570,000.” Hodge said.
The dumping created panic buying for milk at grocery stores and convenience stores. That worked to the dairy farmers’ benefit for about a week, until the grocery stores started limiting the purchase of milk to one or two gallons per customer. Those limits have now been lifted.
To prevent further dumping, SMI and its members worked out an emergency production reduction agreement. SMI would pay members on 90 percent of their baseline production from March for the foreseeable future.
“It was the responsible thing to do to help balance the market, but it’s difficult for us to lose that extra income, especially when we still have certain fixed costs,” said Gary Keyes, who is a partner of Milk-A-Way Dairy Farm in Webster and K&H in Mayo.
“One way to scale back production,” Brittany Thurlow, SMI board member and Nickerson Cattle Company partner, explained, ‘is to change the cows’ diet, so they give less milk. We can also go from two milkings per day to one per day on late lactation cows. As a last resort, we can cull cattle to go to beef.”
By cutting back production, SMI is trying to do its part to prevent further losses. But it needs the assistance of the private sector and more importantly, the federal government, if dairy farms are to survive. That is the subject of a second article to be published tomorrow.