SEBRING — Let’s face it, most of us read the COVID-19 positive cases updates daily but what do they really mean? At a basic level, the public wants to know if we have seen the worst of this virus, or if we still have a long road in front of us.
Most people can remember when positive cases of coronaviruses dropped down to mere hundreds per day in the state. Then, in June the numbers started skyrocketing again. Response to the numbers has meant the re-closing of bars and in some counties, other businesses have re-closed and mandatory masks have been put in place. Some Florida counties, such as Palm Beach and Miami-Dade, will not be returning to brick and mortar schools this fall. Some counties in South Florida are still in phase I of re-opening.
Looking at COVID-19 cases on the Florida Department of Health’s dashboard can be overwhelming while looking at the surface. Looking at the “positivity” percentage can give a slightly different perspective. For instance, take Monday, July 6, when the numbers looked better (relatively) than they had been in a week because there were fewer tests done because of Independence Day weekend. The positivity rate was actually over 16%, which was the worst day yet for the state. That positivity rate was surpassed on Wednesday, when tests processed that day were greater than 18% positive.
For perspective, the World Health Organization’s recommendations for re-opening is 5% or less positivity for 14 days.
On Thursday, the state had over 11,000 positive cases of COVID reported, an increase but the positivity percentage was 12.6%, a significant decrease from the previous day.
Highlands County numbers have trended upward along with the state over the past few weeks. However, the county’s positivity percentage ratings hover around 4.8%, which is less than half of the state average.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines have not changed much since the public’s awareness of COVID-19. They include staying at home as much as possible, hand washing with soap for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, don’t touch your face, stay at least six feet away from others in public and wear a face covering such as a cloth mask.
The topic of face masks remains political, according to a YouGov poll released Friday. The poll shows 91% of Democrats saying they wear a mask when going out in public “all of the time” or “most of the time” compared to 59% of Republicans who said the same. Independents were pretty much right down the middle, with 73% saying they wore a mask “all of the time” or “most of the time” when leaving their homes.
When traveling be aware of town/city/ county ordinances that have mandated masks. A citation and fine could be given for noncompliance.