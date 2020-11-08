Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain showers. Low 74F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.