The delta variant now makes up an estimated 83% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in the United States. The variant is causing a surge in new cases locally and across the state and country. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on July 20, “Areas with limited vaccine coverage are allowing for the emergence and rapid spread of the highly-transmissible delta variant.”
Closer to home, Drs. Neil Finkler and Tim Hendrix with AdventHealth Central Florida gave a recent update on COVID. The Central Florida District services Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties. While Highlands and Hardee counties are included in the West Florida Division, the doctors shared information that shows the rise in cases are worth attention. The day of the briefing, July 22, there were 720 hospitalizations in the Central Florida District and just four days later, they reported 862 hospitalizations.
“Our numbers continue to rise and we have now surpassed our May peak of around 500 hospitalized patients across our CFH division,” Finkler said. “Our January peak was about 900 across the division. So, although we continue to rise, we are less than our January peak. I will tell you that the rate of rise is somewhat concerning. We are now seeing about the fastest rate of increase that we have seen during the course of this entire pandemic.”
Hendrix explained why we are seeing an increase in COVID variant delta and how breakthrough cases are popping up in the fully vaccinated population. Hendrix said the rate of breakthrough cases is equal from all three vaccines. In breakthrough cases, the symptoms are usually less severe and do not normally require hospitalizations. He said the vaccines were effective and safe.
“Our biggest problem with this virus is asymptomatic spread,” Hendrix said. “So, we see people who have the virus, don’t know they have the virus, and have the potential to spread (it). As the numbers rise in the community, there’s a higher rate of transmission in our community. It’s best that we all wear masks because, even though we’re vaccinated, there can still be some breakthrough cases and there’s still the possibility of transmission.”
The emphasis was that vaccines need to be given and masks should be worn. Hendrix said that he has started wearing his mask in crowded situations despite having enjoyed going without it for a period of time.
“So, it’s safest for everybody to wear masks at this time because we know they are highly effective. The evidence shows a mask can stop the transmission of the virus from 70-80% in terms of effectiveness,” Hendrix said.
Both doctors said the delta variant is much more contagious than the first COVID and delta’s viral load may be 1,200 fold the standard strain.
“This has really become a tale of two cities. We’ve got the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, and as I previously mentioned, 95% of our hospitalizations are in the unvaccinated today,” Finkler said. “The take home message is get the vaccine. There’s plenty of vaccine available. Protect yourself, protect your family and protect your loved ones.”
Good news was shared by AdventHealth’s West Florida Division that serves our county via a press release. In it, they said they had “sufficient capacity” for patients, including those who have COVID-19 and also stated the delta was the “most prominent strain” they are seeing. The West Florida Division said it has plenty of PPEs and ventilators and has the flexibility to create ICU rooms from regular hospital rooms if the need arises.
“The way we protect the vulnerable in our community is by everyone getting vaccinated,” Hendrix said. “It’s not just about protecting you, it’s about protecting spread within your family; it’s about protecting spread to those who can’t get the vaccine – children under the age of 12 – or those who may not have a great response to the vaccine, older people or immunocompromised. So, we all have that responsibility to make sure we are vaccinated, to protect our fellow community members.”