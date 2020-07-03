SEBRING — Florida saw 9,558 more COVID-19 virus cases on Thursday, the second time that the state’s single-day numbers have topped 9,500 and inched nearer to 10,000. It was a huge jump from the 6,563 added on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Highlands County hit 372 total cases, an increase of five from the previous day. Three of the total number have been from out-of-county residents. The county had 21 residents hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday morning’s update.
The median age for cases in Highlands County remained at 48, just below 50 years old, while there were 198 women who have tested positive with the virus and 172 men.
Highlands County’s death toll still stands at 11, while Florida’s total deaths went up to 3,718 — an increase of 68 from Wednesday’s total of 3,650.
On Wednesday, Florida recorded 45 more deaths over Tuesday’s total, making Thursday’s two-day increase to 113 more deaths.
Total cases in Florida now stand at 169,106, with just 2,803 of them non-residents.
Median age for cases in the state is 40, with 83,905 women and 81,979 men with the virus.
Highlands County now has 38 cases among staff and residents in long-term care facilities and six cases in correctional facilities, according to the Florida Department of Health reports. Florida Department of Corrections is reporting a higher number of inmates.
With Thursday’s report, neighboring Hardee County had the biggest increase in the Heartland with 28 new cases for a total of 468, DeSoto was right behind with 27 new cases for an increase of 661 and Hendry also had a sizable daily increase of 13 cases for a total of 993.
Okeechobee County added seven cases for a total of 390, and Glades County added three new cases for a total of 167.
Out of Florida’s big spike Thursday, 8,242 cases came from just 18 counties — some of which were in the Heartland: Miami-Dade had a four-digit increase with 2,306, for the seventh day in a row; counties with three-digit increases were: Brevard — 211, Broward — 954, Collier — 163, Duval — 728, Escambia — 174, Hillsborough — 894, Lee — 351, Manatee — 162, Orange — 555, Osceola — 179, Palm Beach — 411, Pasco — 130, Pinellas — 358, Polk — 276, Sarasota — 104, Seminole — 157 and Volusia — 129.
Statewide, the percentage of those testing positive increased from 8% to 8.3% while in Highlands County the percentage of those who test positive dropped slightly from 4% to 3.9%.
Nationwide, there have been 2,817,676 cases with 131,336 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 10,938,173 cases with 521,772 deaths.