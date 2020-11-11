SEBRING — Neither COVID-19 nor the threat of tropical storms can deter the die hard race fans from making the trek to Sebring International Raceway this week. SIR resembled an RV park as scores of fans set up their campsites in anticipation of the 68th annual Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts on Tuesday. The 12 Hours runs Nov. 11-14. The race normally takes place in March but was rescheduled due to the pandemic.
Much like a pilgrimage to Mecca, race fans travel from far and near to be part of the action at the track and at the campsites. This year’s eight-month delay due to coronavirus forced fans to rearrange plans and vacation time in order to attend but most would not think of not showing up.
“I have been confined since March,” Jeff Hume said. “You can’t imagine what this race means to me.”
Hume is easily spotted with his white hair, white beard and Santa hat. The photographer’s business card states he is the Subordinate Claus; he says there can only be one Santa Claus. Hume and his friends from the Sarasota Racing and Drinking Enthusiast Association pulled into the number one and two spot in the RV spots, an enviable positions, according to Hume.
Hume and his friends are like most “old timers” at the track ... they have been attending for decades without missing.
Hume has been attending for nearly 30 years. Graham Smith, a photographer with NASA, said he is missing two launches this week to be at the Race. He has been coming to the races over 20 years. Jerry Kotacka has been at 12 Hours for the past 42 years and has no intentions of missing a race.
Hume is from Honeoye, New York, and had to change plans on the RV and golf cart rentals, hotel rooms and flights because of the date change of the race. The men said all the vendors were very understanding and worked with them on changing dates.
“It’s not a last minute thing to go the races,” he said.
Smith and the others said they will wear masks and use hand sanitizers when they are near other people. Smith’s wife told him that he will be under quarantine when he returns home.
“I’m not worried about Jerry and Jeff,” Smith said. “I will wear a mask for all the unknown.”
“We will take the normal precautions,” Hume said. “We don’t want to get infected and we don’t want to spread infection.”
The men have seen fewer campers than usual but expect it to fill up soon. SIR’s John Story said there will be fewer people at the races this year but still expects a great turnout. There are safety protocols in place against the spread of COVID-19. Masks are not mandatory while in the campgrounds and with those you arrive with, but SIR asks for masks to be worn in areas where people gather.
Story said this year will be less a party crowd and more race crowd.
“Sebring is a rite of passage. Every year we see people who came with their parents or as teens with their friends and they keep coming back year after year. Without a doubt, Sebring fans are the most hearty group of people I’ve ever met. There’s something special about Sebring that brings people back every year. There’s a reason USA Today named Sebring (America’s Best) race two years in a row. The Sebring racetrack produces some great racing but it’s the fans that make it truly unique.”
Many like-minded individuals have formed clubs and groups to show their support in unique ways such as the Drunk Monks and the udderly outlandish Green Park Cows. No matter how people celebrate the races, there is no substitute for speed and friendship.
“It’s all about good friends and usually good food,” Hume said.
“Good liquor and pretty girls,” Smith said, but don’t tell his wife.