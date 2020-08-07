With a dozen school districts in Florida scheduled to open next week — and many others shortly afterwards — a number of parents and teachers have been keeping a closer eye on the number of new COVID-19 cases among school-age children. They can’t be happy with what they’re seeing.
Numbers from the Florida Department of Health’s “Pediatric Report” show a significant increase in the number of new cases in those under the age of 18. From July 31 through Aug. 5 the number of cases climbed from 36,069 to 39,735, an increase of 3,689. In the 5 to 17 age group, there were 2,977 new cases, just under 500 per day.
The high school age group (14 to 17) saw the biggest increase with a jump of 1,255 cases in the six days, while the 11-13 group saw an additional 711 cases. The 5-10 age group saw an increase of 1,011.
Hospitalizations climbed from 364 to 436 and two of the seven deaths in those under 18 have occurred in the last six days.
There are plenty of people who are hesitant regarding the re-opening of schools, including the the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Last week the organization published its “FCAAP Recommendations Regarding School Reopening” paper and sent a copy to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that the new positive test rate for SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19 should be <5% averaged over a 14-day [period] before states (and, hence, schools) can safely open,” the paper stated. “Therefore, the FCAAP recommends that school districts in locales with higher positive test rates (≥5%) that do not meet the 14-day criteria delay the start date for school until positive testing rates are lower. In many areas of the state coronavirus prevalence will not decrease enough in the next 4-6 weeks to make the benefits of school attendance outweigh the risks.”
The problem is there isn’t a single county in the state who has had a positivity rate less than 5% for two straight weeks. Only seven counties have had a positivity rate less than 10% for 14 consecutive days, although four other counties have had 13 straight days with positivity rates in single digits. Of the counties with two straight weeks of single-digit rates, Pinellas County has fared the best, with a high rate of 8.1%.
The climbing numbers in children cannot be attributed to pronounced testing in youngsters, as they have a higher positivity rate than the general population. Through July 30, the positivity rate was 14.8% in those under 18, a number that climbed slightly to 15% through August 5.
Highlands County has fared better than other nearby counties when it comes to the number of cases, as well as the positivity rates in youngsters. Through July 30, there had been 81 cases with a positivity rate of 9.8%. Through the number of August 5, there has been an increase of nine cases and the positivity rate dipped to 9.7%. Okeechobee County had an increase of 15 cases in the same time span and saw its positivity rate climb from 20.9% to 21.9%.
Glades County has seen just 21 cases in those under 18 but its positivity rate of 25.9% is the highest of any county in the state. DeSoto County has had 206 cases with a positivity rate of 19.8% and Hardee County has seen 150 cases with a positivity rate of 19.5%.
The FCAAP report was also a bit hesitant regarding fall sports, particularly football.
“Contact team sports are not recommended by the FCAAP for at least this fall, as the viral infection rate is too high and sport activities place students in closer contact,” the report said. “Once the viral infection rates decrease, safe involvement in sports might be possible.”
The number of teachers who are over the age of 50 also received mention in the report.
“Almost 30% of teachers are above the age of 50,” it stated. “Those teachers who are greater than 50 years of age or have special healthcare needs should work in an area that is lower risk (virtual instruction, for example). Furthermore, these higher risk teachers should receive more enhanced surveillance and have more flexible work schedules.”
Dr. D. Paul Robinson, president of the FCAAP, said it’s important to get children back in the classroom quickly. But he said it was far more important to get them back in the classroom safely.
“FCAAP believes it is important for children to return to school to reap the benefits of face-to-face education and the provision of other school services, but the benefits must outweigh the medical risks to the children, teachers, school staff and families,” Robinson said in a release. “Because infection rates vary so widely statewide, there is no universal plan that allows all of Florida’s school to re-open safely at the same time, and districts should tailor their plans accordingly. Ideally, each plan should be developed by each local school district in consultation with local pediatricians, family physicians, epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists.”