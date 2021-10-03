COVID-19 numbers continued to drop throughout the state, according to the latest numbers update from the Florida Department of Health. The state saw 37,772 new cases for the week of Sept. 24-30, the smallest weekly increase since July.
Highlands County also saw another drop in its numbers, with FDOH showing the county with 235 new cases for the seven-day period and a positivity rate of 12%. The county has now seen a total of 15,554 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, there were 76 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is down from 120 two weeks ago.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting 19 new COVID-19 deaths in the county over the past seven days. No official government agency is reporting total deaths in Highlands County, although the New York Times is reporting 495, a number which hasn’t changed in the past five days. When FDOH stopped doing daily updates in early June, Highlands County had 366 reported deaths.
While the county numbers are better, the Heartland is still lagging behind many other areas of the state. Of the 12 counties showing more than 200 new cases per 100,000 population, five are Central Florida counties, with Hardee County No. 2 in the state at 319 cases per 100,000, Okeechobee County No. 3 at 282.7, DeSoto County No. 5 with 237.6 cases, Highlands County at No. 8 with 223.6 cases and Polk County at No. 12 with 202.2 cases. Oddly, Glades County was best in the state with 37.6 cases per 100,000 people.
Highlands County saw 245 people vaccinated for the seven-day period, raising the total to 58,146, which is 62% of the population age 12 and over.
The state saw a fifth straight week of declining vaccination numbers, with 278,891 people vaccinated, with 108,569 of those listed as an “additional dose” or booster shot. The state has seen 71% of eligible people receive at least one vaccine dose.
Of the state’s 37,772 new cases, more than 26% of them (9,881) were seen in those age 19 and younger, including 5,764 in those under the age of 12.
The state has now seen a total of 3,576,571 cases and 55,299 deaths.
Number in the United States have inched downward, with the CDC showing the county with a seven-day average of 103,422 new cases, which is the lowest number since early August. Daily deaths bounced upwards slightly after there were 2,027 new deaths reported on Friday, which pushed the seven-day average to 1,501.
According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the U.S. has now topped 700,000 deaths, with 700,504. There have been 43.6 million cases in the country.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. as having given 394 million vaccine doses and an average of 741,000 per day over the past week. Globally, there have been 6.3 billion doses given with an average of 31.3 million per day over the past seven days. The 6.3 billion doses given is enough to fully vaccinate 41% of the world’s population.
There have been 234.4 million cases worldwide and 4.79 million deaths.