SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health released the number of cases of COVID-19 cases in the state and county on Monday and as has been the trend, they have risen, although not as dramatically as they did last week. There were 2,926 new cases reported since Sunday, which has pushed Florida past the 100,000 mark with 100,217 confirmed cases.
Highlands County now has 238 cases, which includes two no-residents as Monday’s report showed an increase of 12 new cases. The median age for those infected is 51. Currently, there are 17 people with the coronavirus hospitalized and there have been 10 deaths. According to the FDOH dashboard, 6,653 people have been tested in the county. With 6,412 people testing negative, the percent is 3.6 positive. There are five tests DOH is waiting on results for.
The same dashboard shows Florida health officials have tested 1,618,540 and has 1,517,270 negative tests for a 6.2% positive test results throughout the state.
FDOH has broken down the number of cases by zip codes. Combining the zip codes by city or municipality shows:
- Avon Park has 75 cases
- Lake Placid has 32 cases
- Lorida has 1-4 case (dashboard reports fewer than five)
- Sebring has 114 cases
- Venus has 6 cases
- Non-residents 2
Deaths have gone up by 12 people for a total of 3,173 people across the state. The 12 deaths were people from Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Orange, Pinellas and Seminole counties. Of those, nine people were in long-term care facilities. According to the News Service of Florida, deaths have increased 235 since a June 15 count.
Counties that have had a triple-digit increase from Sunday until Monday morning’s report, make up for 2,040 cases of the 2,926 overnight increase. Listed by county and the number of cases they have added are: Broward, 212; Dade, 449; Duval, 184, Hillsborough, 393; Orange, 243; Palm Beach, 189, Pinellas, 187 and Polk County with 183.
In neighboring counties, the increased positive cases were not as astronomical, Hardee County increased 16, DeSoto rose 18, Okeechobee added five and Glades County remained at 142 after a jump of 21 on Sunday.
With the exception of Highlands County, which showed a median age of 43 for its 12 new cases, the other Heartland counties saw many cases among the younger crowd. The median age in DeSoto County’s new cases was just 20, while Okeechobee County had a median age of 24. Hardee County had a median age of 36 in its new 16 cases.