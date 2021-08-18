SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a reduction in deputy and staff COVID-19 cases, though an inmate has contracted the virus.
The Sheriff’s Office reported a combination of 16 employees of the Sheriff’s Office had tested positive for the virus that can cause acute breathing problems in some people.
“Six staff members are now positive for COVID,” a sheriff’s spokesman said.
On Aug. 9, the department reported that 16 employees – including deputies and staff – had contracted the virus. No inmates in the Highlands County Jail had been reported positive at that time.
“One inmate who came into the facility is COVID-positive,” the official said.
The inmate, who was not identified, “is being held in isolation,” he said.
Highlands County saw 626 new cases of COVID-19 last week, the CDC reporter. On the other hand, the county has a vaccination rate of 60%, more than several surrounding counties, the Highlands News-Sun reported.
The Highlands County Detention Center, as well as the Highlands County Clerk of the Court, recently instilled rules to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 that require anyone entering the law enforcement, jail and court complex to wear masks.
People being booked into the jail must be masked immediately by arresting deputies or the intake staff, the order states. Inmates, as well as visitors to the jail, will be asked a series of questions to determine if they have symptoms. Staff may use a thermometer to screen those suspected of having a fever. Nurses are not required to be present when the thermometer is used.