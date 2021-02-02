Florida saw its smallest increase in COVID-19 numbers since November, as the Florida Department of Health reported 5,730 new cases with the release of Monday’s virus numbers. The state has seen a total of 1,727,107 cases, which consists of 1,695,300 residents and 72,454 non-residents.
Testing was also down for the day, as the state saw a positivity rate of 8.39% for new cases, marking the third straight day with a positivity rate of less than 10%.
There were an additional 206 resident deaths and eight non-resident deaths, which raises the death toll to 27,129. Of those, 26,685 have been resident deaths, with 444 non-resident deaths.
The number of vaccines given in the state have dropped dramatically the past two days, with a combined total of 29,640. Between Jan. 18 and Jan. 29, only one day saw fewer than 38,500 vaccines given.
The state has vaccinated 1,707,692 people, with 1,379,346 people receiving the first dose and 328,346 people having received both shots in the series.
Highlands County saw 16 new cases, which raises the county total to 6,504. There have been 6,437 resident cases and 67 cases in non-residents.
The death total remained at 263 and the positivity rate for new cases was 7.84%.
Hospitalizations reached 523 and there are currently 48 hospitalized, according to the Florida Agency for Heathcare Administration.
The county vaccinated just seven people the past two days, and has vaccinated a total of 6,049. Of those, 5,263 people have received the first dose, while another 786 have received both doses.
Nationally, January ended as the deadliest month yet since the pandemic began, with a reported 95,211 deaths. That’s nearly 20,000 more than were seen in December.
January also saw the most testing and hospitalizations of any month, while December had slightly more cases than the 6.05 million that were seen in January.
Numbers continued to be low over the weekend, with the COVID Tracking Project’s Sunday night report showing 118,211 new cases and 2,055 deaths. Hospitalizations took another drop and are at 95,013.
Early numbers on Monday also look better, as the California Department of Public Health reported 15,358 new cases and 211 deaths on Monday. The state’s numbers are down more than 20% from the previous week, while Arizona reported just 3,741 new cases — the smallest increase of 2021 — and four additional deaths. Arizona still leads the country in cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.
More than 62% of available vaccines have been given throughout the country, with the CDC showing 31.12 million of the 49.93 million vaccines distributed as being administered.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 26.23 million cases and there have been 441,722 deaths.
Globally, there have been 103.2 million cases and 2.23 million deaths.