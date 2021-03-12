Highlands County had an increase in its new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, per the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 daily report. Thursdays tend to have a higher caseload report. However, the 18 cases are still relatively low, but compared to seven cases the day before, it’s a bit disappointing.
The new cases brought the cumulative total to 7,387 incidents of infection. Of those cases, 7,312 were residents and 75 were non-residents who caught the virus.
No new deaths were reported and the total remains at 307.
Tests processed were almost the same as the day before at 294 processed with 277 negative results. The positivity rate, while still fairly low at 5.87% was considerably higher than the previous day, which was under 3%.
There have been 580, hospitalization with one more reported overnight. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 31 hospitalized on Thursday evening. AHCA showed the ICU bed census as 29 with two beds available.
Highlands County long-term care facilities have seen 657 cases or COVID. FDOH has adjusted the number of deaths in long-term care facilities overnight. There have now been 83 staff or resident deaths from long-term care facilities. Corrections has gone up by one infection and is at 120.
Statewide, new cases rose by 5,065, as the cases continued to increase over the past few days. These bring the overall total infections to 1,962,651. Of those cases, 1,926,494 were residents and 36,157 were non residents who got infected.
Florida added 96 deaths overnight. The overall total deaths are 32,639. Of those deaths, 32,040 were residents and 599 non residents have died from COVID.
Testing rose, staying on trend with 101,363 tests processed and 96,298 negative results. The positivity rate form the tests was 5%, heading the right direction after a 5.21% rate on Wednesday.
Case numbers in the United States continue to remain low, with 59,641 new cases reported Wednesday evening. While a bit higher than Tuesday’s count, it’s still 77% below the 247,111 cases seen on Jan. 11.
There were 1,465 new deaths reported for the day and hospitalizations were at 39,148, which is nearly a 70% decrease from the peak on Jan. 20.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 19% of the United States has received at least one vaccine shot, with close to 10% of the population having had both shots. New Mexico leads the way with 26.1% of its population having received at least one shot, while only 13.4% of Georgia residents have received a vaccine dose.
North Dakota has administered 87% of its allocation vaccines, while Georgia also trails there, having given just 64% of the vaccines it received.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 29.2 million cases and had 530,179 deaths.
Globally, there have been 118.3 million cases and 2,625,132 deaths.