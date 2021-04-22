SEBRING — More than 100 Hill-Gustat Middle School students are in quarantine after seven new COVID-19 cases were determined in the past two weeks as the School District sees an overall increase in cases.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Wednesday, “There has definitely been an uptick in cases overall throughout the district, even as far as younger kids getting it, than what we have seen before. We had a case where a kindergarten student was positive just recently.”
The last two weeks there has definitely been an uptick in cases, he said.
When asked if there were 134 students in quarantine at Hill-Gustat Middle School, Lethbridge responded, “There is definitely right around that number.
“I don’t have the exact number of kids as they come and go as quarantines end. But, definitely there are over 100 students currently on quarantine.”
Hill-Gustat Middle had four new positive student cases last week and three this week so it has had more cases than other schools, he said.
The increase in cases is happening nationwide and within Florida, so the increase here is a reflection of what is happening, Lethbridge said.
He speculated that with the new UK variant being more contagious that could be a factor in the increase in cases, but he has not gotten verification if that is the situation here, Lethbridge said. “That is an assumption of mine.”
The increase in cases is evident from the weekly school counts of new cases from the Florida Department of Health.
There were 23 new COVID-19 cases in Highlands County District schools in the latest weekly count from April 4-10.
The weekly case count has increased each week since the week of March 14-20 when the district had a total of only four new cases.