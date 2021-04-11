Highlands County saw an increase of 31 COVID-19 cases, according to Saturday’s numbers released by the Florida Department of Health. That brings the total to 7,909 cases, with 7,813 resident cases and non-resident cases holding at 88.
Of the county’s new cases, six of them were in the 14-and-younger age group, with another five cases in the 15 to 24 age group, as Highlands County is mirroring the state in that aspect. The county has now seen 528 cases in those 14 and younger.
FDOH made a correction in deaths, lowering the number from the 330 reported on Friday to 329.
Testing in the county dropped considerably from the previous day and as a result, the county’s positivity rate saw an increase to 9.6%. In seven of the last 14 days the county has seen a positivity rate of 10% or higher.
There were four additional hospitalizations since Friday’s report was released and according to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 27 hospitalized as of early Saturday evening.
The state numbers continue to be high, with an increase of 6,906 cases. Of those new cases, 12% were found in youngsters 14 and younger, with the 15 to 24 age group making up 18% of the new cases, as young people are becoming infected at a higher rate than in the past.
The state has now seen a total of 2,118,713 cases, with 2,078,784 resident cases and 39,929 cases involving non-residents.
The state reported an additional 50 deaths, raising the overall total to 34,676.
The positivity rate for the state was 6.94%.
While the seven-day average for daily cases is 19% higher than it was two weeks ago and the positivity rate is 14% higher, deaths are down 20% from two weeks ago, as many of the most vulnerable have been vaccinated.
Numbers in the United States have remained pretty consistent over the past three days, as states reported 75,752 new cases and 882 deaths.
The country’s positivity rate has climbed from 3.7% a month ago to an average of 4.4% over the last month, which is still below the World Health Organization’s recommendation of 5% or lower before reopening things back up.
Michigan continues to face an uphill fight, as the state’s seven-day average in cases has climbed 392% from a month ago, while hospitalizations are up 269% and the positivity rate is 253% higher. The state reported 6,892 new cases and 74 deaths on Saturday, although 57 of the deaths were found while reviewing death certificates, which the state does three times a week.
Texas has seen steady improvement in its numbers over the past month, with daily cases down 42% compared to a month ago and deaths down 66%. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate has moved from 7.14% to 3.58% in the past month.
No state has rebounded as well as California, which has seen new cases, deaths and positivity rate each drop by more than 70% from two months ago.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 31,085,251 cases and had 561,074 deaths.
Globally, there have been 134.7 million cases and 2.91 million deaths.