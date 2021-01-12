Highlands County had another relatively low number of new COVID-19 cases, according to numbers released by the Florida Department of Health on Monday. There were 32 new cases, bringing the overall total to 5,557 cases. It was the third straight day of seeing fewer than 40 new cases.
There were 279 tests processed for the day, resulting in a positivity rate for new cases of 11.47%.
There were three additional deaths, which brings the total number to 220, while hospitalizations were at 474. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 63 hospitalized on Monday with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is two fewer than Sunday. ACHA showed 19 hospital beds available in Highlands County, which is 7.01% of all beds and there were five ICU beds available, which is 17.24% of all ICU beds in the county.
Columbia County showed all 98 hospital beds taken, while Hardee County had one available bed out of its 25.
Highlands County reported just three vaccines given on Sunday, with two of the three being the second shot in the series. It was a slow day for vaccines overall in the state, with just 10,483 shots given, the lowest number since Jan. 3.
There were an additional 11,576 virus cases in the state, which is the lowest number seen since the 11,256 cases reported on Jan. 4. It was also the lowest testing day since Jan. 3. There have now been 1,488,586 cases reported in Florida.
While new cases and testing were down, the number of deaths was 163, with 159 resident deaths, raising the total to 23,071. There were four more non-resident deaths, bringing that total to 353 for a combined 23,424 deaths.
In the Heartland, DeSoto County saw 12 new cases and reported one more death. The county has seen a total of 3,111 cases and had 61 deaths.
Glades County had an additional four cases, bringing its total to 811, while the county death toll remained at 11.
Hardee County had 15 additional cases to raise its total to 2,277 and its death toll held steady at 21, while Okeechobee County saw 25 new cases, giving it a total of 2,804, and the death toll stayed at 54.
To the north, Polk County had an additional 458 cases for a total of 42,880. There was one additional death to raise the county total to 835.
It was a better day in the United States as far as COVID-19 is concerned. The number of new cases and deaths were below seven-day averages, while testing was higher than it has been over the last seven days.
The COVID Tracking Project reported 222,918 new cases in its Sunday evening report, with 1,935,115 tests processed, which accounts for a positivity rate of 11.5%. There were 1,999 new deaths reported and hospitalizations were at 129,229.
The California Department of Public Health reported 39,839 new cases and 264 deaths on Monday. The number of new cases is consistent with the state’s 14-day rolling average of 39,630, while the deaths were well below the 14-day average of 405.
The United States has seen a total of 22.52 million cases and had 374,749 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Globally, there have been 90.7 million cases and the death toll is approaching the 2 million mark, with 1.94 reported deaths.