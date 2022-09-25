Florida saw a 10th straight week of declining COVID-19 numbers, with the Florida Department of Health reporting 17,438 new cases for the week of Sept.16-22. The state’s positivity rate has gone down in nine straight weeks and was 8.4% for the past week.
The state is reporting a total of 81,139 COVID deaths, which is an increase of 753 from the last FDOH report of two weeks ago. Florida has seen a total of 7.106 million cases.
Vaccinations were up slightly in the state, with more than 100,000 doses given the last two weeks and a total of 16.03 million shots administered in all. Nearly 80% of vaccines given the past week were booster shots, with 5,402 people receiving their first vaccine dose.
Highlands County saw 66 new cases for the week, marking the second straight week with fewer than 100 new cases. The county saw 78 new cases the previous week.
The county’s positivity rate of 6.7% was lower than the state average, while the 61.6 new cases per 100,000 population was lower than the state average of 78.1.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 746 COVID-19 deaths, which is an increase of three from the previous week.
There were 25 vaccines given in the county last week and a total of 65,415 have been given overall.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida with 2,155 hospitalized on Saturday, which is a reduction of 174 from last week. There were 232 ICU cases, which is five fewer than last week.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. with an average of 30,866 vaccinations given per day over the past week, which is identical to last week. A total of 613 million doses have been given in the country.
Globally, vaccines were down to 7.07 million daily, which is a slight decrease from last week. Roughly 12.7 billion doses have been given in all.
There have been 614.7 million cases and 6.53 million deaths globally, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, with 14.4 million cases and 50,035 deaths occurring in the last four weeks.