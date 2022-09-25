SNS-update092522a.jpg

Florida saw a 10th straight week of declining COVID-19 numbers, with the Florida Department of Health reporting 17,438 new cases for the week of Sept.16-22. The state’s positivity rate has gone down in nine straight weeks and was 8.4% for the past week.

The state is reporting a total of 81,139 COVID deaths, which is an increase of 753 from the last FDOH report of two weeks ago. Florida has seen a total of 7.106 million cases.

