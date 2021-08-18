SEBRING — Week one of school is in the books for students in Highlands County. In terms of COVID-19, let’s hope this week is a better chapter.
While we have all heard the delta variant is affecting kids more than the original strain, the number of COVID cases reported from the School Board of Highlands County bring it home. As of Friday, Aug. 13, there were a total of 271 students who had been quarantined, according to SBHC’s John Varady.
The official first day of school was Aug. 10.
“For the week of August 08-14 we had 35 students, two faculty/staff, and 1 ‘other’ test positive for Covid-19,” Varady said via email.
There is probably no way to tell if those who contracted the virus became infected before the start of school.
The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) has taken over the daily COVID update reporting from the Florida Department of Health, which stopped its daily posting on June 3. The CDC is using a seven-day moving average.
As of Sunday, Aug. 15, the CDC showed Highlands County with 626 cases of infection in the past seven days. As of Friday, Aug. 13, the county’s positivity rate was 19.6% and while very high, it was down a bit from previous reports.
The CDC also shows 77 new hospital admissions for the past seven days and 28.5 ICU hospital beds being used for COVID as of Aug. 14, both numbers showing a significant rise.
The New York Times, which has been tracking COVID since the beginning of the pandemic had some doubts about the county’s data.
“Cases have increased recently and are extremely high: The total reported for the past week was the highest of the pandemic. The number of hospitalized COVID patients has also risen in the Highlands County area. Deaths have remained at about the same level. The test positivity rate in Highlands County is very high, suggesting that cases are being significantly undercounted.”
Death rates are a data set that has not been available since the last day the FDOH did the COVID updates on June 3. On that date, there were 366 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID. The Highlands News-Sun sent FDOH a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain a current number on Aug. 10. As of Aug. 17, the status of the FOIA request was “in progress.”
Statewide, the CDC showed 17,216 cases on Aug. 15 and a seven-day moving average of 21,614.
John Hopkins University reported on Tuesday that nationally there were 36,945,083 cases of coronavirus infections with 622,983 deaths.
They also reported, globally, there has been 208,259,052 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,378,129 deaths.