SEBRING — The COVID-19 numbers are up locally and statewide with Highlands County having six more deaths and 21 additional cases and Florida adding 5,557 cases in the latest daily update from the Florida Department of Health.
The 5,557 new cases marks the first day in the past 30 days with more than 4,000 new cases in Florida.
Highlands now has a total of 111 deaths and 2,499 cases attributed to the pandemic. Statewide, with 57 more deaths, the total is 16,267 who have died in Florida.
The statewide total of virus cases is now 76,809.
Currently, there are 16 who are hospitalized in Highlands due to the pandemic. There have been 265 hospitalized in the county over the course of the pandemic.
The previous day testing results show a statewide positivity rate of 5.6% and Highlands with 4.83%. Hardee County had 11 new cases with a positivity rate of 10.48%. DeSoto had five new cases with a positivity rate of 5.88. Glades had only one new case, but only 11 were tested so its previous day positivity rate was 9.09%. Okeechobee had 12 new cases for a positivity rate of 5.02 and Hendry County had three new cases for a positivity rate of 4.84%
Statewide, there were 12 counties with triple digit increases in virus cases: Alachua - 184, Brevard - 148, Broward - 547, Collier - 101, Dade - 835, Duval - 411, Hillsborough - 352, Lee - 139, Orange - 317, Palm Beach - 364, Pinellas - 222 and Polk - 189.
Lafayette was the only county that had no new cases in the Thursday report.
Nationwide, there have been 8,347,982 coronavirus cases with 222,324 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 41,372,930 cases with 1,133,356 deaths.