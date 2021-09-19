COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Florida, as the Florida Department of Health reported 75,906 new cases for the seven-day period of Sept. 10-16. That ended a seven-week run of at least 100,000 new cases per week. Hopefully the trend will continue.
Highlands County also saw a significant drop in the number of new cases, with FDOH showing the county adding 616 new cases, which is an average of 88 new cases per day. The county saw 741 new cases the previous week.
Highlands County saw a reduction in its positivity rate, which was 18.9% for the week, well above the state average of 11.2%, but lower than the 24% the county saw last week.
Highlands County saw 456 people vaccinated for the week, which raises the cumulative total to 57,380. The county has seen 61% of eligible people (12 and older) receive at least one dose of the vaccine. The vaccination rate goal for Highlands is to have at least 80%, per the HCBoCC.
There have now been 14,939 resident cases in the county, which is 14.2% of the population.
The county did see a slight decrease in hospitalizations, with the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners showing 120 patients hospitalized on Thursday, down seven from the previous week. Of those hospitalized, 94 people were confirmed as being unvaccinated. The numbers released from the HCBoCC is provided for the hospitals for that day only. It is not a cumulative total for a period of time.
Not all the news on the COVID front was good, as Florida showed another increase in deaths, with 2,468 for the seven-day period. Of those, 384 occurred during the week, with the others having occurred earlier, but were classified as COVID-19 deaths during the week. The state has now seen 51,240 resident deaths, making Florida the fourth state in the country to have more than 50,000 deaths, with California, New York and Texas as the other three.
The state’s positivity rate dropped for the fourth straight week, although Central Florida was a bit of an exception. Of the four counties to have positivity rates of 26% or higher, neighboring Hardee and Okeechobee counties were two of them.
Vaccinations in the state were down slightly, with 335,327 doses given, which is the lowest amount given in the past eight weeks. There have now been 13,427,208 people vaccinated in the state.
Of the state’s new cases, 12,202 of them were in children age 11 and younger, while the 12 to 19 age group saw an additional 9,657 new cases.
Hospitalizations are also decreasing in the state, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showing 9,393 hospitalized on Saturday, which is nearly 3,000 fewer than the 12,222 hospitalized a week ago. The number of Intensive Care Unit cases have also dropped, with HHS showing 2,412 ICU patients on Saturday, a drop of almost 500 from the 2,909 of a week ago.
The United States is averaging 142,736 new cases per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s a slight increase from the previous week, although numbers have remained fairly consistent over the past four weeks.
According to Bloomberg’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, there have been 383 million vaccine doses given in the United States, with an average of 781,574 given per day over the last week.
Globally, there have been 585 billion vaccine doses given across 184 countries, with an average of 31.1 million doses given per day over the past week. The number of doses given is enough to fully vaccinate approximately 38.1% of the world’s population.
According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has now seen a total of 41.99 million cases and had 672,678 COVID deaths.
Globally, there have been a total of 227.7 million cases and 4.68 million deaths.