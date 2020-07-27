Florida may have set an unwanted milestone, but for the most part Sunday’s release of COVID-19 numbers by the Florida Department of Health saw a bit of improvement over previous days. There were 9,345 new cases reported and the positivity rate was 11.06%, which is still higher than the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization for reopening, but is the second-lowest number seen in the past two weeks.
Florida recorded 77 resident deaths and one non-resident death, bringing the total of resident deaths to 5,854. There have been 118 non-resident deaths for a combined total of 5,972.
Florida moved past New York for having the second-largest amount of cases in the United States, but Florida has seen fewer than 20% of the deaths New York had.
The number of people currently hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19 dropped by 97 from Saturday’s report and the median age has been holding at 40 to 42 years of age each day for the past two weeks. While those age 44 and younger make up more than 57% of all cases in the state, they account for just 3% of the deaths.
Locally, there was an increase of 21 cases in Highlands County, bringing the total to 1,039. The positivity rate was 11.3%.
The death toll remained at 22 in the county and there were three new hospital admissions, but also three discharges, keeping the number currently hospitalized at 54.
In nearby counties, it was a much better day for Glades County, which saw its largest jump on Saturday with 91 new cases, but added no new cases with the release of Sunday’s numbers. Many of Glades’ cases have been correctional facility related, with 244 of the 385 cases in the county coming from correctional facilities.
Hardee County added just five new cases after having a total of 42 the two previous days. Hardee has now seen 781 cases.
In DeSoto County, there were nine new cases recorded, which is the first time they have seen a single-digit increase since July 17, but as was the case with Glades and Hardee counties, testing was also down a bit from the past few days.
In Okeechobee County, the number climbed 10 to 812. The median age of the new cases was just 26, which is well under the median age of 36 overall for cases in the county.
Statewide, Miami-Dade County saw an increase of 3,201 cases and Broward County had 1,163 additional cases. Palm Beach County saw an increase of 618, Duval County had an increase of 498 and Hillsborough County saw 451 new cases. Orange County also 421 new cases.
Polk County added 226 new cases, Osceola County had an increase of 207 cases and Marion County picked-up 202 new cases. Ten other counties saw triple-digit increases.
Nationally, there was an increase of 85,430 cases, bringing the total to 4.22 million cases. There were 1,035 new deaths, bringing the total to 146,754.
The global count hit 16.15 million, according to John Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. There have been 646,837 deaths.