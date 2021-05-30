The Florida Department of Health is taking Memorial Day weekend off from reporting on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, which are hitting some pandemic lows.
States reported 20,575 new cases on Friday, which is a decrease of 7,050 from the previous Friday, and brings the seven-day average down to 20,390, which is a 22% decrease from just a week ago.
There were 623 deaths reported, a decrease of 103 from last Friday. The seven-day average for deaths is now 492, which is down 14% from a week ago.
The seven-day average for testing dropped below 1 million at 992,539 and the country’s positivity rate is at a pandemic low of 2.05%.
Hospitalizations and ICU cases are both down more than 10% from a week ago.
Among states that did report on Saturday, the California Department of Public Health made an adjustment in deaths, with a reported -26, which brings the state to 61,999 deaths. The correction “reflects updates or corrections to records that may have reclassified some reported deaths as non-COVID related, and therefore resulted in a negative number.”
Michigan reported an increase of 445 new cases and 49 new deaths, including 48 “identified during a Vital Records review.” The state has now seen declines in the number of cases for seven straight weeks.
Vaccines in the U.S. have quickly fallen off, with Bloomberg reporting the seven-day average in the U.S. at 1.39 million per day, which is well off the the 2.63 million per day reported on April 29. On April 15, it was 3.39 million vaccines per day on average. At the current rate, it will take four months to vaccinate three-fourths of the U.S. population.
India continues to be hit hard, reporting 173,198 new cases and 3,601 deaths. India trails only the U.S. in cases and is behind the U.S. and Brazil in deaths.
Globally, more than 1.84 billion vaccine doses have been given, which is roughly enough shots to fully vaccinate 12% of the world’s population. The seven-day average is 31.5 million doses per day.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen 33,247,105 cases and had 594,189 deaths.
Globally, there have been 169.6 million cases and 3.52 million deaths.