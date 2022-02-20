COVID-19 numbers in Florida continued their drastic decline, as the state recorded 42,474 new cases for the seven-day period of Feb. 11-17, according to Friday night’s update by the Florida Department of Health. Five weeks ago, Florida was averaging more than 61,000 cases per day.
Highlands County reported 293 new cases for the seven days, much fewer than the 511 reported last week. The county’s positivity rate continued to drop, although at 14.4%, it is still well above the state average rate of 8.2%. The county’s 278.8 new cases per 100,000 population is also a fair bit higher than the state average of 193.3 and was sixth worst in Florida.
Vaccinations in the county have come to a crawl, with just 39 people receiving a shot over the past seven days. The county has now vaccinated 63,438 people, which is 63% of those eligible. The state average is 74%.
Highlands County has now seen a total of 23,594 cases and has a reduction in new cases in each of the last four weeks. The county has had 22.21 people per 100 population catch COVID-19 at some point, which is the 18th best county in the state, according to the New York Times.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 615 COVID deaths, which is an increase of 22 from last week and an increase of 41 over the last three weeks. The county’s rate of 579 deaths per 100,000 population remained sixth worst in the state.
Nearby, Hardee County has seen 31.78 cases per 100 residents with COVID, which is fourth worst county in the state, while Okeechobee and DeSoto counties have seen more than 24 cases per 100 residents. Glades County is the top county in the state with 14.25 cases per 100 residents
The number of vaccinations given in the state continue to drop, with 58,603 given in the past week, which is roughly 10% of the 585,791 given just eight weeks ago. Of the new vaccinations, 16,036 were in people getting their first shot, while 24,004 were booster shots.
Vaccination rates vary greatly in the state, ranging from Miami-Dade’s high of 97% to the 32% of Holmes County. The state has seen a total of 15.38 million people vaccinated.
The state is showing 1,330 more deaths this week than last. Due to the reporting lag time in COVID-19 deaths, it’s unknown when the majority of deaths occurred. The state has now seen a total of 68,902 COVID deaths, with 51,908 of those occurring in senior citizens aged 65 and over.
Florida has now seen a total of 5.775 million cases.
Hospitalizations continue to drop in the state, with the Department of Health and Human Services showing Florida with 4,444 COVID hospitalizations as of Saturday, which is a decrease of more than 1,800 from a week ago. The were 749 patients in ICU units, which is a decrease of 236 from last week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is showing the United States with a seven-day average of 112,653 new cases per day, the lowest number seen since Dec. 5, 2021.
Daily deaths dropped back below 2,000 for the first time since Jan. 19, with the seven-day average at 1,998, which is a bit lower than the 2,300 seen a week ago.
The CDC is reporting the U.S. with a total of 78.16 million cases and 928,723 deaths.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. as having given an average of 229,944 vaccines per day over the last seven days, which is 40,000 fewer per day than last week. The U.S. has given a total of 549 million doses.
Globally, there were an average of 27.1million doses per day given over the past seven days, a slight increase from last week, and there have been 10.5 billion doses given in total in 184 different countries.
The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University is reporting there have been 422 million cases and 5.87 million deaths globally.