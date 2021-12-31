Driven by the omicron variant and the typical holiday reporting lag, both the country and the state are seeing record COVID-19 numbers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 431,567 new cases for Tuesday, the second straight day with more than 400,000 cases in the U.S.
Prior to those two days, the daily record was 294,015 new cases of infection, recorded on Jan. 8.
The seven-day average in the U.S. is now at an all-time high of 277,241 cases.
There are 90,732 hospitalized in the country, a figure CDC Director Rochelle Walensky called “relatively low.”
The country reported 2,105 new deaths on Tuesday, putting the seven-day average at 1,085, which is slightly lower than the majority of numbers seen in December.
Florida reported an all-time high of 46,923 cases, which is much higher than the previous record of 32,874 set last week. The state has now passed 4 million total cases, with the CDC showing 4,012,152 cases in Florida.
Hospitalizations are on the increase in Florida, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting 4,433 on Thursday. There were 2,406 hospitalized on Monday. ICU cases increased from 325 on Monday to 482 on Thursday.
Locally, hospitals are seeing an increase of COVID. On Wednesday, AdventHealth West Florida Division stated they had 145 people hospitalized with COVID across the 11 hospitals in the region that includes Highlands County. They did mention COVID hospitalizations were still down from the peak of the delta variant surge of 650 admissions.
“AdventHealth Centra Care’s statewide daily positivity rate reached 39% earlier this week, mirroring an increase in community transmission across the country. The previous statewide high for Centra Care was about 28% in July during the Delta surge,” the press release showed.
The state has seen a total of 62,390 deaths, according to the CDC.
Deaths are no longer reported by the Florida Department of Health at the county level, but the New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 569 COVID deaths, which is an increase of seven people from last week.
Vaccination rates have slowed down in the country, with the holidays likely playing a key role, as Bloomberg is reporting an average of 1.18 million vaccines per day being given over the past seven days, down from an average of 1.77 million doses per day last week. The U.S. has now given 506 million shots.
The CDC shows 61.3% of Highlands County is vaccinated with 65,141 residents having at least one dose and 52,872 people fully vaccinated.
Vaccines dipped slightly on the global front, as the seven-day average of 39.6 million is slightly less than the 41 million per day average of last week. There have been 9.11 billion doses given globally.
The CDC shows the U.S. with a total of 53.28 million cases and 818,444 deaths.
Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering is reporting there have been 284.7 million cases and 5.425 million deaths globally.